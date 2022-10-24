The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 10
VANDALISM: Destruction/ damage/ vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Howard Street.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
ARREST: Spencer D. Church, 39, of Boone, was arrested on two warrant services - non BPD Warrant. Church was issued a Nov. 4 court date and $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Brenna K. Clark, 22, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service- non BPD warrant. Clark was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Chance L. Church, 25, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Church was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Oct. 11
BURGLARY: Burglary/ breaking and entering was reported in the 600 block of Greenway Road.
VANDALISM: Destruction/ damage/ vandalism of property was reported in the 600 block of Greenway Road.
ARREST: Claude W. Clark, 56, of Hickory, was arrested on a warrant service- non BPD warrant. Clark was issued a Nov. 4 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Tera B. Burleson, 28, of Newland, was arrested and charged with liquor law violations, drug equipment violations and drug/narcotic violations. Burleson was issued a Dec. 9 court date and a $10,500 secured bond.
Oct. 12
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 2200 block of US Highway 421 South.
ARREST: Rodney B. Greer, 28, of Elk Park, was arrested and charged with possession open container of alcohol in the passenger area, possession drug paraphernalia, simple possession schedule III and driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. Greer was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Logan M. Gregory, 27, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods, possession schedule IV, possession drug paraphernalia, possession controlled substance, larceny after burglary, breaking and entering auto larceny from auto, assault on a female and all other larceny. Gregory was issued a Nov. 22 court date and a $18,000 secured bond.
Oct. 13
ARREST: Jeremy B. Kestler, 37, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession schedule VI and financial transaction card fraud. Kestler was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $13,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Bonnie A. Church. 37, of Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny, financial card theft, financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud. Church was issued a Nov. 22 court date and a $12,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Phillip D. Moore, 40, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations and possession of methamphetamine. Moore was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $7,500 secured bond.
Oct. 14
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported on Ivy Terrace Drive.
ARREST: Timothy R. Allport, 43, of Sugar Grove, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Allport was issued a Dec. 9 court date.
ARREST: Devon W. Wallace, 29, of Connelly Springs, was arrested on a warrant service - non BRP warrant. Wallace was issued a $10,000 secured bond. No court was listed following the arrest.
Oct. 15
ARREST: Phillip N. Cox, 24, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Cox was issued a Oct. 24 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Anthony L. Critcher, 57, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/ hinder and delay. Critcher was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.