The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 8
ARREST: Luis M. Licea, 34, of Hudson, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Licea was issued an Aug. 25 court date and a $1,750 secured bond.
ARREST: Zacheriah L. Jones, 28, of Clayton, was arrested on two warrant services - non BPD Warrants. Jones was issued an Aug. 19 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 1100 block of Meadowview Drive.
Aug. 11
ARREST: Cameron L. Whitley, 44, of Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats, resisting arrest/hinder and delay and drunk and disruptive. Whitley was issued a Sept. 23 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Ryan S. Goss, 27, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Goss was issued an Aug. 15 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Chase A. Richardson, 32, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Richardson was issued a Sept. 23 court date. No bond was listed.
THEFT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported in the 700 block of George Wilson Road.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Fairway Drive.
Aug. 12
ARREST: Spencer D. Church, 39, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property and shoplifting. Church was issued a Sept. 23 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Steven J. Miller, 23, of Boone, was arrested and charted with trespass of real property and shoplifting. Miller was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
INJURY: Injury to personal property was reported in the 1100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Aug. 13
ARREST: Geoffrey C. Ferland, 42, of Asheville, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Ferland was issued a Sept. 23 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Paul E. Witt, of Birchleaf, VA, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug/narcotic violations and driving under the influence. Witt was issued a Sept. 23 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Faculty Street.
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 200 block of Furman Road.
Aug. 14
ARREST: Jennifer L. German, 43, of Boone, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. German was issued a Sept. 23 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 2200 block of US Hwy 421 S.
