The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 16
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 200 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Jan. 17
INVESTIGATION: A death investigation was reported in the area of Ivy Terrace.
ARREST: Ronnie K. Hicks, 43, of Boone, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, resist, delay, obstruct, flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, aggravated assault, and driving while impaired. Hicks was issued a March 10 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Heather J. Tuntland, 31, of Boone, was arrested and charged with second degree trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Tuntland was issued a Jan. 17 court date and a $7,500 secured bond.
Jan. 20
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Crossing Way.
Jan. 21
ARREST: Robert C. Johnson, 48, of Newland, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant and was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Johnson was issued a March 10 court date and a $4,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Brandon L. Hodges, 37, of Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay, two drug equipment violations, and trespass of real property. Hodges was issued a Feb. 17 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Joshua S. Trivette, 24, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with weapon law violations. Trivette was issued a Feb. 17 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Mia N. Reece, 22, of Boone, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence. Reece was issued a March 10 court date.
Jan. 22
FRAUD: Wire fraud was reported in the 200 block of New Market.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 100 block of Eric Lane.
ARREST: Ronnie K. Hicks, 43, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, injure building/fence/wall, larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, and hit/run leave scene property damage. Hicks was issued a March 10 court date and a $26,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Robert W. Poe, 24, of Seven Devils, was arrested and charged with impede traffic and tampering with a vehicle. Poe was issued a Feb. 17 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.