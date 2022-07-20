BOONE — Plans for a new hotel at the site of the former Cafe Portofino — 970 River Street have been submitted and reviewed by the Historic Preservation Commission.

The “Hotel Portofino” will be a two-story building with 20 guest rooms as well as miscellaneous ancillary spaces for support of hotel operations, according to the project narrative.

Plans for the 6,112 square foot first flood include 11 guest rooms with a 10-foot by 29-foot veranda recessed into the first and second floor along River Street.

The second floor will include nine guest rooms. The building will be 11,421 square feet, 20 feet high and approximately 132 feet in length. More than 20 parking spaces is also proposed for the hotel.

On July 12, the Boone Historic Preservation Commission issued a Certificate of Appropriateness — with conditions.

According to Director of Planning and Inspections Jane Shook, the applicant — Rivers Street Ventures LLC — needs to apply for Conditional District Zoning Map Amendment approval due to the height of the proposed building.

The Conditional District Zoning Map Amendment application is heard through a public hearing process, which involves a joint meeting of the Boone Town Council and the Boone Planning Commission, followed by a Planning Commission meeting to make recommendations to the town council on whether to approve, approve with conditions or deny the application. The Boone Town Council will then make a final decision upon receipt of the Planning Commission’s recommendations. There could also be unanticipated delays in the process.

If the Conditional District Zoning Map Amendment is approved, the applicant will have to apply for the zoning and building permits necessary to construct the hotel.

