Playmakers

The Pioneer Playmakers with Mayor Tim Futrelle and members of the Boone Town Council. 

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The Watauga High School Pioneer Playmakers are raising money for their trip to the Southeastern Theatre Conference Secondary School Play Festival in Lexington, Kentucky. 

The Playmakers earned the recognition after winning the North Carolina Theatre Conference High School Play Festival. 

Playmakers flier

