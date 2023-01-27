BOONE — The Watauga High School Pioneer Playmakers are raising money for their trip to the Southeastern Theatre Conference Secondary School Play Festival in Lexington, Kentucky.
The Playmakers earned the recognition after winning the North Carolina Theatre Conference High School Play Festival.
In addition to performing their award-winning production of Our Place at SETC, the Pioneer Playmakers will participate in conference workshops, performance festivals, auditions alongside college students and professional actors.
"Winning the opportunity to represent our state at SETC is a huge honor, and it’s reflective of the students’ commitment to the production process and the ensemble building process," said Playmakers Director Sarah Miller. "It means that we get to show 10 other states what theater students in the High Country are capable of creating. It means we get to represent our high school, our community, and our families as State Champions, a rare achievement for any school that participates in the North Carolina Theatre Conference, one that WHS has achieved four times. To be four-time state champions in theater is reflective of the commitment that the Playmakers and their directors in our theater department have to develop our craft and pushing ourselves creatively."
To help fundraise for the trip, the Playmakers are performing twice on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Playmakers will perform their award-winning show "Our Place" at 4 p.m. at the Ross Auditorium at WHS for a $10 general admission price.
Between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., dinner will be served by Playmaker family-connected restaurants Coyote Kitchen and Lost Province for $10. Vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian and non-dairy options will be available.
The second opportunity is the event "A Night at Our Place" starting at 7 p.m. with reserved seating for the performance at $20. At that benefit performance, Act I will be a performance of "Our Place."
During intermission, there will be a silent auction where guests can bid on items as wide ranging as gas cards, cleaning supply packages, pottery or paintings by award-winning Hendersonville artist Courtney Hoelscher.
Act II of "A Night at Our Place" includes celebrating the Town of Boone’s proclamation of Playmaker Week, and new scenes that the Playmakers wrote that explore what might have happened to the characters before or after the events that are seen in Terry Gabbard’s original play.
On Jan. 25, the Boone Town Council declared that the week of Feb. 26 to March 4 would be known as Pioneer Playmakers Week throughout Boone. The proclamation read in part that the council "recognizes the Pioneer Playmakers Ensemble as a superior example of artistic excellence."
"One of the most wonderful things about living in the High Country is that we support each other. And that’s especially true for events and opportunities that occur for our Watauga High School students," Miller said. "Whether it’s in the arts or academics, in athletics or for clubs, we show up and help each other out! Having this community’s help - as audience members at these upcoming fundraiser performances, or as donors and sponsors for these productions and this journey to Lexington — means the world to us. It means we know that, when we go to Lexington — we’re taking the energy and support of this community with us!"
As of the week of Jan. 25, the Playmakers still had about $7,000 left to raise from their goal.
"The WHS Theatre department budgets carefully to cover a large amount of the expenses that we incur to participate in the regional and state North Carolina Theatre Conference play festivals, but we can’t afford to cover all of those expenses," Miller said. "Our Playmaker families contribute to the rest of expenses. Our biggest hope is that we raise enough money so that these Playmakers can enjoy the opportunity to participate in SETC without absorbing more financial costs."
To help support the Playmakers, visit www.onthestage.tickets/watauga-high-school-theatre-department.
