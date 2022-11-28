Pioneer Playmakers

Back row (from left): Mr. Zach Walker, Lauren Hawkins, Charlotte Cuthbert, Francisco Miranda-Aponte, Hannah Rabinowitz, Ray Christian, Caleb Chrisohon, Elias Evans, Andrew Ward and Ms. Sarah Miller. First row (from left): Lucy Walker, Alex Newmark, Sage Park, Emma Rasco, Abby Barr, Kami McGuire, Samantha Lang and Brittany Daniel.

 Photo submitted

GREENSBORO, NC — The Watauga High School Pioneer Playmakers were the Judges Choice for Distinguished Play during the North Carolina Theatre Conference State Play Festival. 

The Playmakers won for their play "Our Place." They also earned straight superior ratings from all judges for the second time in the Playmakers history. 

Rehearsal

Elias Evans (So.) and Sage Park (Sr.), playing Jonathan Lyall and Beth, fish into the lake after Sage performed her excellent monologue in response to her dad's aging. Jonathan Lyall used to teach his daughter, Beth how to fish. Now that they are both older, Beth is reflecting on their age.
Rehearsal

Hannah Rabinowitz (Jr.), Andrew Ward (Jr.) and Abby Barr (So.) playing Brenda, Al, and Nikky, assist Al after his daughter knocks him out with a canoe paddle.
Rehearsal

Caleb Chrisohon (Jr.) and Lucy Walker (Sr.) play Corey and Liberty who are a long-term young couple. Liberty is tired of Al's behavior and has a hard conversation with him about her feelings.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.