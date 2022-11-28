GREENSBORO, NC — The Watauga High School Pioneer Playmakers were the Judges Choice for Distinguished Play during the North Carolina Theatre Conference State Play Festival.
The Playmakers won for their play "Our Place." They also earned straight superior ratings from all judges for the second time in the Playmakers history.
Tow students — Sage Park and Elias Evans — also earned Excellence in Acting awards.
"WHS Theatre has such a strong history of exemplary work and I feel grateful that Mr. Walker and I get to continue what Mrs. Chaney and Mr. Pope started 35 years ago," said Director Sarah Miller. "When we begin our preparations for NCTC shows, Mr. Walker and I always tell the playmakers: 'we’re making a cake — we want to like our cake. If we get any icing on it, cool.' We feel humbled every single time we get icing on our cakes. We stress the importance of working with and for each other — such a necessary and real-world and job-ready skill that will carry our students far beyond the WHS stage."
Miller received the CC Lipscomb Directing Award at the November NCTC.
The Playmakers have a history of success at state competitions. In 2019, they won the NCTC Play Festival for their play Earnest and the Pale Moon, which was Watauga's third state championship in theater. They were also the first ensemble in NCTC history to win Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Director and Distinguished Play in NCTC history. On top of that, they were also the first ensemble in WHS Playmaker history to get straight superior ratings (all superior ratings in all 10 ratings categories) from all judges.
"When we won the State Championship for NCTC in 2019 we were so excited," said assistant director Zach Walker. "We savored every moment in the traveling, fundraising, and performances because you never know if you will have that opportunity again. So winning again so soon since Ernest and the Pale Moon, we still have all of our documents and resources! I feel like we can enjoy this experience even more. I am so happy for the students because SETC is an event that not everyone gets to have. I’m so proud of them and this work. If you haven’t seen a Playmaker show since Ernest, you don’t want to miss 'Our Place.' It is so different, and Sarah Miller has done exceptional work to shape these characters to life on a small dock in the middle of nowhere."
Since Miller and Walker became co-directors of the Playmakers, they have
- Never earned less than a superior rating for productions presented at the NCTC HSPF
- Amassed 43 superior ratings
- Have come in 3rd place at State, Honorable Mention Distinguished Play, with three separate productions since 2013
Park, who earned an Excellence in Acting award, said that Playmakers has been a very positive experience and that "I wouldn’t be the same without it."
"Theater allowed me to grow into a much more confident person and encouraged me to be unapologetically myself," Park said. "I’ve met my favorite people in the world here and I couldn’t imagine my life without them. I’ve found a home here. This opportunity is a dream come true. I get to do what I love with the people I love, and I couldn’t be happier.”
Park, a senior, described the play "Our Place" as all about relationships.
"Every actor has to be so dedicated to their character and to the universe that we’ve created. Our set, the dock, brings all these people together," Park said. "A huge focus of this piece is how to make something so episodic cohesive. There’s a unique challenge in connecting characters."
Just like for Park, Playmakers have had a positive impact on students. For junior Andrew Ward, the Playmakers are part of three families he has: his actual one, his football one and Playmakers.
"In Playmakers I have found a new family that has helped me grow more than anything," Ward said. "So thank you Playmakers and my directors for everything. I have found a new family that I will stick with we have been through so much stuff together through the anxious awards ceremony and winning through ups and downs I have found a new family."
The theme of "family" is common among the Playmaker students.
“These people have become a family to me throughout these few months, the ups and downs we have gone through together and the bonding we have made is something I cannot compare to anything else," said junior Francisco Miranda Aponte. "I would not trade this experience or these people for anyone or anything and I love this family and am proud of the work we have all put in. I also wanna thank our teachers, Ms.Miller and Mr.Walker, for growing our work and always being in our best interest. The journey was the best part and winning was just a bonus on this journey that we are all going through together.”
Being part of that theater family has also helped students during hard times.
"Being a Playmaker has been more than I ever imagined it would be. Freshman year was really tough for me, but being a part of this program this year has been like a do-over," said sophomore Emma Rasco. "I didn’t know these people three months ago, but now I couldn’t picture my life right now without them. We’ve discovered so much together, and I’ve discovered so much in myself. We made a cake together, as Ms. Miller and Mr. Walker say, and we love it. Winning NCTC was just a little bit of a surprise icing. The real prize is being with and for each other.”
Students said working on the winning play has been a "whirlwind."
"It was amazing to get to work on the technical and creative aspects of this show. I was the set designer for the Playmaker production of 'Our Place,'" said senior Alexandra Newmark. "The set for this show is key, as every single vignette takes place on the same dock. So this meant I had to design a universal set."
Newmark researched actual docks to determine what shape they should make their set along with researching building docks wooden platforms to determine how to build a dock that would look realistic on the stage. Walker also helped create texture and algae to add realism.
"By doing this, we created a dock that looked like a real one and tied all the separate vignettes together in one location," Newmark said.
The play itself was the "one" that students knew they could grow and connect on.
"From the moment we first read 'Our Place' half a year ago I could tell it was the one, the play that allowed us to grow and connect and create amazing work as an ensemble," said junior Hannah Rabinowitz. "I am so thankful to be a part of this Playmakers group that is so much more than a theater ensemble, it’s a true family. In just two weeks between competing at Regionals and State, we grew our performance and as an ensemble in unbelievable ways. I can’t wait to see what growth and changes we are able to make in the next three months before SETC."
But throughout it all, students would say "trust the process" because "we are always building off of what we started."
"We began working on 'Our Place' at the end of August, first reading the script in May, and I can honestly say how incredibly proud I am of how hard everyone in our ensemble has worked," said senior Samantha Lang. "“The Pioneer Playmakers are so extraordinary and our fabulous directors Ms. Miller and Mr. Walker are truly one big family. We come into rehearsals every day deciding what we can tackle and we work with and for each other every single day. Senior year is a difficult time trying to decide what exactly you want to do and I feel so amazed at how Playmakers has been a place where I can truly just be myself and put everything else at bay while we work on something extraordinary.”
The Pioneer Playmakers will represent Watauga County Schools and the State of North Carolina at the Southeastern Theatre Conference in March 2023.
