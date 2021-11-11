BLOWING ROCK — There was little in the way of angst or controversy at the neighborhood meeting to learn about the proposed Pinelaurel hotel development between Pine Street and Laurel Lane.
Hosted by developer Steve Heatherington at town hall, the well publicized opportunity to learn about the project drew little in the way of participation or questions.
Although some of the project features represent innovative ways to build a 14-room hotel on an 0.337-acre parcel.
Heatherington introduced architect Bill Dixon (Appalachian Architecture, P.A.) and engineer Michael Trew (Municipal Engineering Services, P.A.) and stated how productive and influential the last neighborhood meeting had been when he proposed to build eight townhomes on the site. Given the community feedback, he said, they decided to go in a different direction with the hotel idea in seeking a conditional rezoning permit.
A concern of the original project was parking and the Heatherington team has addressed that by raising the hotel rooms to the second level and dedicating the ground floor to parking.
“We have 22 beds and 23 parking spaces,” said Heatherington.
When asked whether any aspect of the project required a variance to be granted, planning director Kevin Rothrock said “No,” before pointing out that the building height (40 feet) in the center of the building was made possible by the 66-foot setbacks from the presumed front of the building, the driveway entrance off of Pine Street. He explained the difference of a townhome project where each unit had to be considered separately, and a hotel project where the entire building and its setbacks is used in calculations.
Heatherington, Dixon and Trew fielded the audience questions adroitly, even patiently and gracefully repeating earlier answers when individuals arriving late to the meeting asked questions that had already been answered and covered by the team.
The next step for the developer is likely to be a presentation of the project for consideration by the Blowing Rock Planning Board.
