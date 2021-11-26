BLOWING ROCK — If the Blowing Rock board of commissioners agree with the planning in December, downtown will get a new 14-room hotel just off of Main Street in the near future.
Pinelaurel Hotel developer Steve Heatherington and his team gained the blessing of the planning board on Nov. 15, a unanimous vote advancing the project’s conditional zoning application.
Back in April, Heatherington proposed the construction of an 8-townhome development that was met with considerable public criticism because of density concerns and whether adequate parking was realistically being provided. Although the planning board voted unanimously to approve that conditional rezoning permit, the applicant pulled the project to take into account some of the public concerns.
In coming back with the hotel proposal instead of townhomes, the project falls under a different set of town code considerations. With a unique design of all parking on the ground level and the hotel rooms above, Heatherigton and his team are able to get 23 parking spaces on the 0.37 acre parcel, one for each of the planned beds in the building.
The only real question, according to the discussion heard on Monday, Nov. 15, is whether or not the 40-foot building height in the center of the project is in keeping with town code. The applicant is asking for approval in that there is at least a 66-foot setback from the sidewalks on Pine Street and Laurel Lane, at each end of the building. As a hotel, it should be treated as one building and should be eligible for a slightly taller building with those setbacks. Townhomes, even though connected, are treated in the town code as separate buildings and the setback provisions would not apply.
It is anticipated that the Pinelaurel project will go before town council at its regular December meeting when the newly elected commissioners and mayor take office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.