Pig 1

BOONE — The Boone Police Department has an extra guest after a pig fell out of a vehicle and ran across the street to the department on Blowing Rock Road.

"We reckon he (the pig) heard we're are hiring...Let the jokes roll in...we're ready," Boone PD posted on Facebook. "Some sweet ladies followed it to the PD where our officers dipped into their inner redneck and "Sewwww Eeeee!", captured the frightened little thing!"

Pig group shot
Pig 2
  

