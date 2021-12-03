BLOWING ROCK — Rep. Ray Pickett (R) announced Dec. 2 that he intends to file for re-election to serve the newly drawn 93rd North Carolina House District.
“As my first year in the General Assembly is coming to a close, I am so grateful as I reflect on all that we have accomplished in Raleigh for this state and for the hardworking people of the 93rd District," Pickett said in a press release. "I could not be prouder to serve you all and return to Raleigh to continue advancing legislation that brings business and prosperity home to our district, putting us in the Western part of the state back on the map for economic growth."
The redrawn House District 93 now includes Ashe and Allegheny counties along with Watauga County.
As a former small business owner, the announcement stated that he fought to pass Payment Protection Program bill, which allows small businesses impacted by COVID-19 to deduct the expenses paid for by these federal loans. This bill became law with the passing of the 2021-2022 State Budget.
As Vice Chairman of Education - Universities and Member of Appropriations, Pickett helped to secure funding for Community Colleges in the state, in addition to successfully securing over $75 million funding for Ashe and Watauga counties.
These secured funds include large appropriations for projects at Appalachian State University, sewer and water projects for the towns of Blowing Rock, Seven Devils and Beech Mountain, and multiple community and municipal improvement projects.
Pickett stated looks forward to returning to Raleigh in 2022 and again after re-election later in the year.
According to his General Assembly biography, Pickett has been a co-sponsor on more than 80 House Bills, including as a primary sponsor for 15 bills. He has voted as a representative nearly 590 times. How Pickett voted in the State House can be found at www.ncleg.gov/Members/Votes/H/772.
Filing for the 2022 elections starts at noon on Dec. 6.
