BANNER ELK — Thousands of visitors flocked to downtown Banner Elk on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17 to enjoy the Woolly Worm festival that was curtailed last year due to the pandemic.

2021 Woolly Worm Winner Eric Wood, Adam Binder, Tommy Burleson

Eric Wood of Hickory, the owner of the 2021 woolly worm champion, has his worm evaluated and read by Tommy Burleson and Adam Binder for the winter weather forecast after capturing victory in the final race on Saturday, Oct. 16.
2021 Woolly Worm Committee

Members of the Woolly Worm Committee and race officials stood on the main stage to thank the community members who volunteered their time to the festival. Pictured are Mary Jo Brubaker, Jason Dewitt, Doug Owen, Anne Winkelman and Talia Freeman.
Woolly Worm vendors

After a rainy morning, the vendors tents were bustling with activity at the Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival. Local vendors as well as artisans from states away came to Banner Elk to sell their wares to festivalgoers.
Adam Binder Woolly Worm outfit

Adam Binder shows off his Woolly Worm getup for announcing the races in style.
High Country Boomers on Banner Elk Garden Club Stage at Woolly Worm

The High Country Boomers played through a rainy set on the performance stage designed by the Banner Elk Garden Club.
Woolly Worm racer with worm

Bob Lester from Bristol, Va., shows off his top racer, Rocky.
Woolly Worm race father and child

Benjamin Richards and his little racer, Emmeline, braced the stormy weather to race their worm, Lollipop.
Rainy Woolly Worm race

Despite the rainy weather, competitors came out in droves to race their worms for the high distinction of predicting the winter weather to come.
Woolly Worm race heat winner

Robin Cooksley from Carolina Beach said that he found his heat-winning worm outside the Banner Elk Winery.
Woolly Worms in hand

Before they turn into the Isabella tiger moth, the woolly worms crawl around as bristly little caterpillars easy to spot with their distinctive stripes.
Vendors and apples at Woolly Worm Festival

Perry Lowe Orchards had the prime spot at the intersection of the lanes of vendors during the festival.
Perry Lowe Orchards apples

Perry Lowe Orchards supplied plenty of fresh, autumn apples for the attendees of the festival.
Barbara Cara pottery

While many local vendors came to the Woolly Worm Festival, some hailed from many hours away, such as Barbara Cara who visited from Jonesborough, Tenn., to sell her handcrafted pottery.
Woolly Worm crafts

There was no shortage of woolly worms at the festival to take home, with vendors selling a variety of homemade woolly worm-themed crafts.
Shawn Strickland Woolly Worm Suit

Shawn Stricklen sported a striking Woolly Worm suit while volunteering for the festival.
Woolly Worm Stage 2021

Competitors lined up on the stage to race their woolly worms.
2021 Woolly Worm winner

Race caller Adam Binder, woolly worm reader Tommy Burleson and race winner Eric Wood stand over the winning worm to read the winter weather prediction.

