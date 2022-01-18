Snowday

A dog basks in the snow during a winter storm on Jan. 16 and 17. 

 Photo submitted

WATAUGA — As Winter Storm Izzy brought more than a foot of snow to parts of Watauga, community members — and their pets — took to the outdoors to enjoy the snow. 

Below are photos submitted by community members as they enjoyed the snow.  

Snowday Jan 17 2022

Sophie and her dog, Bill Monroe, in Blowing Rock.
Jan 17 snowday 2

Chase Watts (12) not too excited to shovel snow.
snowday15.jpg

Myla Ann (4) making snow angels in Vilas.
Snowday

Heather Machleit with her Jeep at New Market. She brought food and other items to people in need including her friend at Watauga Medical Center. 
snowday14.jpg

Igloo building by Will Harward (9), in Boone.
snowday13.jpg

Silas and Merritt Powell and Basho in Sugar Grove.
snowday12.jpg

Sawyer (15) and Reese (10) Kennedy exhausted after sledding for the two days in Sugar Grove.
snowday11.jpg

Left to right The Norris kids Selah (1), Lyla (11) Will, Aliyah (11) and Parker (4).
snowday10.jpg

Easton, Charlie and their dogs Camo and Jax on Bairds Creek Road.
snowday9.jpg

Truett and Morgan Healy showing what Tourist look like during the snow storm.
snowday8.jpg

Banjo Martin enjoying the snow in Fleetwood in the forest behind our house.
snowday7.jpg

Cosmo pictured among the trees off Howard’s Creek Road.
snowday6.jpg

Beckett Smith doing a quick snow depth check in his robe and boots in Boone.
snowday5.jpg

Scout the dog exploring the snow in Boone.
snowday4.jpg

River McCoy Brown’s first time in the snow at 7 months old in Sugar Grove.
Snowday 16

Ronald Buzzard Jr, Tammy Fox and Diane Buzzard.
snowday3.jpg

Ceci Pedroni having “snow much fun” in Boone.
River McCoy Brown 7 months .jpeg

7-month-old River McCoy Brown, son of Aaron and Tatty Brown, from Sugar Grove in the snow for the first time.
Snowday

Seth Critcher from Wilkesboro.
Snow day

Roan Callis, Everley Callis, Amos Ward and Theo Ward.
received_897847157550576.jpeg

Penny, yellow lab, and Fife, 9 month old german shepherd, in the snow.
Snowday

Danny Williams drove his tractor out from Pine Hill Rd all the way to George Wilson Rd to scrape and pull various cars out that were stuck along the way.
Snow day

Larkin Williams and daughters Addie and Ellie Williams sledding.
snow day

Will Harward (9) building an igloo at his home in Boone.
Snow day

Hadley Harward (8) skiing down her driving in Boone.
unnamed (1).jpeg

Samuel Hicks, Benjamin Hicks, Abel Hicks, Libby Hicks , Thelma Hicks all playing in the snow on Andy Hicks rd in Watauga County.
