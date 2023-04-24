State Highway Patrol logo
SUGAR GROVE — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian Monday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

On Monday, April 24, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Watauga County on U.S. 321 near Old U.S. Hwy 421. A 2014 Ford Escape was traveling north on US 321 and struck a pedestrian in the northbound lane attempting to cross the roadway.

