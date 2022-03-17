BOONE — Through the revving of car engines and the chatter of shoppers, some new voices cut through the Sunday bustle on West King Street: “Slava Ukraini! Glory to Ukraine!”
Community members met at the corner of West King Street and North Water Street to peacefully protest the war in Ukraine and bring awareness to the issue in the High Country.
The war in Ukraine began Feb. 22 when Russian military forces invaded Ukraine, according to the Associated Press. Widespread bombing and military assaults by the Russian military throughout Ukraine have created an ongoing, deepening humanitarian crisis in the region as Ukrainians shelter in place or flee the war to neighboring countries.
Brittany Spencer Safonov and her friend Kim Jolly organized the peaceful protest in downtown Boone. For Brittany Spencer Safonov, the realities of war abroad are closer at home than they are for most High Country locals.
An App State graduate, Brittany Spencer Safonov met her husband Max Safonov while working abroad in the Peace Corps in 2012, and while they now live in the High Country, they still have friends and family all throughout Ukraine. Brittany Spencer Safonov said she was inspired to organize the event by other Peace Corps members who had served in Ukraine who were holding peaceful protests in their communities.
“I figured this could be another way, first to show that we do stand with Ukraine and second to spread accurate information, answer questions if anybody has them and just get people together,” she said.
Brittany Spencer Safonov said organizing and planning the peaceful protest was an outlet for her, and seeing that people care, want to help and realize the magnitude of the war in Ukraine has been important.
“This is an actual war, and a tragedy. To see on social media ‘crisis in Ukraine,’ … it’s not a crisis in Ukraine, it is an attack on the country and innocent people didn’t ask for this,” Brittany Spencer Safonov said.
Her husband said it didn’t matter how many people showed up to the event on King Street, but that it means a lot to “show the world that you can’t close your eyes against the pain that Ukrainians are experiencing.”
The pair left Ukraine in 2014, when Brittany Spencer Safonov was evacuated with the Peace Corps during a time of political unrest, when she and Max Safonov had only been engaged for three months.
“It was traumatic in a way, because we (Peace Corps members) weren’t fully given information about what was going on, so that we could stay protected,” Brittany Spencer Safonov said. Separated from other Peace Corps members, friends and family in Ukraine, she made her way back to the United States.
While waiting for Max Safonov’s “fiancé visa” to be approved, Brittany Spencer Safonov returned to Ukraine and the two moved to western Ukraine for a while, which they described for its “gorgeous mountains” that reminded Brittany Spencer Safonov of Boone.
Ultimately, they decided to move back to the High Country. Brittany Spencer Safonov had already lived in Ukraine for multiple years, and her husband said he wanted her to be able to live close to her family. He said they wanted to have a family of their own.
“Another reason we chose to live in America was because we knew we would want to have a family one day and we didn’t want to see our children live through what Ukrainian children have to live through when times like this happen,” Brittany Spencer Safonov said.
“This conflict has already been going on for a long time already,” Max Safonov said. He said that Ukrainians want to live in a beautiful country but can’t because of senseless aggression from Russia, and that like people in the United States, Ukrainians want to live freely and “don’t want to listen to somebody’s dictator.”
Brittany Spencer Safonov said Ukraine is a large country — about the size of Texas — and that while the media has shown the damage in big cities like Kyiv, the bombings and violence are currently taking places in all parts of the country.
They both said they have friends looking to leave, to go to countries like Poland, but many others are staying and hiding in their cellars because they risk being wounded or killed while trying to leave their homes.
“We’re still strong, I’m very proud of my country,” Max Safonov said. “Ukrainian people are strong, they’re always like one strong fist.” Brittany Spencer Safonov said throughout all of this, they are working to instill a pride of Ukrainian heritage in their daughter and remind her that there’s something special to her Ukrainian roots.
Both didn’t shy away from the fact that day-to-day life has been stressful, and they’ve made sure to make time for their daughter and to dive into work to get their minds off the war in Ukraine. Max Safonov said it is in a way difficult to be so far away from Ukraine, but that in any war somebody must stay behind, to organize information, medical supplies and provide help from afar, and working to raise awareness of the war in Boone is a way he can do that.
He said they have hope, and that they have to have hope. Sanctions are helping, and taking away money Russia can use for its military, Max Safonov said. A peaceful protest is another way to help, if it brings awareness and inspires more people to become educated on the issue and look for ways they can help too. Max Safonov said this is one step forward to finishing the war.
“Like my president in Ukraine says, knock on the doors and at least one of those doors is going to open,” Max Safonov said.
To donate to Ukraine, Brittany Spencer Safonov recommended a few charities: Razom for Ukraine, razomforukraine.org, and the Ukrainian National Bank, which is raising money for the country’s armed forces at bank.gov.ua/en/.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
