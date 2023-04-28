Editor’s note: This story deals with sexual assault and may be triggering to some readers.
Survivors of sexual assault face a number of stigmas when coping with the trauma of the experience, both exhibited through the behaviors of others and their own thoughts.
According to Resilience: Advocated for Ending Violence, “victim blaming” statements suggests that a survivor is responsible is some way for what happened. The organization states that this mindset can prevent reporting and increase guilt and shame associated with the traumatic experience.
Stigma related to sexual assault affects people differently as individuals with marginalized identities are even less likely to report or be believed.
According to Resilience, marginalized communities and underserved populations often encounter additional barriers in seeking services. Sex workers, unhoused people and those with mental health concerns may be taken less seriously throughout the process of evaluation or reporting.
OASIS, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault in Watauga and Avery Counties, serves survivors of all genders, sexualities and socio-economic status.
OASIS Director of Client Services Jeanie Futrelle said that certain organizations often take cases more seriously when there is a “perfect victim.”
A “perfect victim” in a case of sexual assault is often seen as a young, white woman who was attacked by an unknown male in a situation in which no drugs or alcohol is involved. Futrelle said these are the identities often portrayed in media and have grown to be the most commonly sympathized with, despite not being the most common situations.
According to OASIS, about 80% of survivors know their attackers, one-of-33 men will experience sexual violence and assault is a criminal offensive despite any circumstances.
According to, people with intellectual disabilities are more than seven times more likely to experience sexual assault than those with no disabilities, nearly 50% of transgender people have experienced sexual violence, Black and multi-racial women are about 20% more likely to experience sexual assault and 1 in 3 Indigenous and Native American Women will be assaulted in their lifetime.
For people of all identities, the effects of sexual assault on a victim are varied and lifelong. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, sexual violence can cause bruising, sexually transmitted infections, reproductive issues or pregnancy in addition to psychological impacts such as depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Survivors are also more likely to smoke, abuse alcohol, use drugs and engage in other risky activity, according to the CDC. The trauma from sexual assault may impact an individual’s ability to function in all aspects of their day-to-day lives.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there are more than 60 million survivors of childhood sexual abuse in America today, which is about 20% of the population. The National Association to Prevent Sexual Abuse of Children reports that an estimated 90% of those survivors never report abuse to law enforcement, and more than 30% will never report the abuse to anyone.
Navigating life after sexual assault can seem nearly impossible for survivors. With physical, psychological and fiscal effects, survivors may struggle to support themselves through healing. Local agencies work to support survivors through court cases, hospital visits, accessing mental health care and day-to-day life.
Many organizations in Watauga County provide services to vulnerable populations that can benefit survivors of sexual assault. The Community Resource Assistance Guide published by the North Carolina Division of Workforce Solutions in 2022 provides information about services related to childcare and youth programs, finances, food, home health, legal aid, local government, medical assistance, mental health resources and more. To access this document, visit tinyurl.com/2ju2vk7p.
This story is the final part of a four-part series discussing processes, systems and impacts of sexual assault, which was published in April during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.