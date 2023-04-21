Editor’s note: This story deals with sexual assault and may be triggering to some readers.
WATAUGA — Navigating medical examinations and legal proceedings related to sexual assault can be a long and confusing process with many obstacles. However, assistance from informed advocates can alleviate some of the pain and support healing.
OASIS, Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault in Watauga and Avery Counties through free and confidential services, including a 24-hour crisis line, medical and legal advocacy, referrals, crisis intervention counseling, case management, emergency shelter, transitional housing, support groups and community outreach.
The organization’s “philosophy of empowerment” encourages every survivor to make decisions for themselves when given access to support and resource referrals.
“We just believe the survivor and the process doesn’t have to look a certain way,” Jeanie Futrelle, director of client services, said.
Even knowing all options, pursuing medical and legal intervention can be daunting to many survivors.
A sexual assault evidence collection kit, more commonly known as a “rape kit,” collects DNA evidence from a reporting victim’s body. The process includes immediate injury care, a head-to-toe examination and potential follow-up care.
According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, kits must be collected within 72 hours of the assault, and reporting victims are encouraged to refrain from bathing, using the restroom, changing clothes, combing hair or cleaning up before the exam as it could potentially damage evidence. Futrelle said survivors still have options if they do not follow those requirements.
Futrelle said examinations can be completed within five days of an assault, and evidence can still be collected if the patient has showered or changed clothing.
While anonymous reporting — a process in which an examination is completed but law enforcement is not informed — is an option for those over 18 to allow survivors more time to decide what to do next, Futrelle said it could limit law enforcement’s ability to collect specific evidence. She said if a survivor does not immediately report to law enforcement, they should store any evidence — such as clothing worn at the time of the assault — in brown paper bags.
Examinations take an average of four to six hours and patients often wait before being seen. Once the seal of a kit is broken, the chain of custody must be maintained, meaning that qualified medical personnel cannot assist other patients during the several-hour process. For this reason, Futrelle said limited staffing in hospitals could make the wait for an examination reasonably long, sometimes to the point where survivors leave before being seen.
Many hospitals, including Duke University Hospital, have a separate triage for those seeking examinations and treatment for injuries related to sexual assault to ensure the process is trauma-informed and follows all standards.
Advocates from OASIS can meet survivors at the hospital to provide information about available services and emotional support. Futrelle said law enforcement has to remain objective throughout the process and having an advocate present allows someone to be “in the survivor’s corner.” She said many times, survivors will want to avoid burdening anyone by asking for services, so she asks hospital staff to call OASIS as soon as possible.
“Our clients are strong, amazing, beautiful beings, and they’ve survived a lot,” Futrelle said. “Survivors need time to process. They’re going through trauma and they need time to process that.”
Futrelle said having a medical advocate present at the hospital is vital to provide survivors with information about the examination process while remaining realistic about potential obstacles. She said one of the main realities advocates inform survivors about is the potential of bills for examinations and treatment.
While a statute requires Sexual Assault Examinations to be filed through the Rape Victims Assistance Program, which covers several thousand dollars of expenses that are not required to go through private insurance, Futrelle said OASIS often receives calls from clients who have received medical bills for the examination. She said receiving balance notifications and bills can be dangerous or re-traumatizing for survivors who intended to keep their experience private.
To address these issues, OASIS is applying for a grant to secure a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner in the High Country. Futrelle said this grant is one part of a larger goal to ensure the hospital has the “tools they need to serve survivors.”
In advocating for survivors in the judicial system, OASIS works to connect clients with services such as Legal Aid of North Carolina and attorneys. Advocates accompany survivors to meetings with law enforcement and attorneys and in court. Futrelle said the judicial system is overwhelming and even more so when an individual is processing trauma, and advocates work to help make that process less intimidating.
“Our clients are generally not attorneys and they are traumatized,” Futrelle said. “Going through the court process is very challenging. It’s not user-friendly. It is not set up for non-attorneys. Just having another person there who’s not in crisis helps.”
For more information on the services offered by OASIS, Inc., visit www.oasisinc.org.
This story is part three of a four-part series discussing processes, systems and impacts of sexual assault, which will be published in April during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
