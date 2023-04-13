Editor’s note: This story deals with sexual assault and may be triggering to some readers.
WATAUGA — The effects of sexual assault on a victim are varied and lifelong. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, sexual violence can cause bruising, sexually transmitted infections, reproductive issues or pregnancy in addition to psychological impacts such as depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Survivors are also more likely to smoke, abuse alcohol, use drugs and engage in other risky activity, according to the CDC. The trauma from sexual assault may impact an individual’s ability to function in all aspects of their day-to-day lives.
“The trauma from sexual violence may impact a survivor’s employment in terms of time off from work, diminished performance, job loss, or inability to work,” the CDC reports. “These issues disrupt earning power and have a long-term effect on the economic well-being of survivors and their families. Coping and completing everyday tasks after victimization can be challenging. Survivors may have difficulty maintaining personal relationships, returning to work or school, and regaining a sense of normalcy.”
The CDC estimates the lifetime cost of experiencing rape is $122,461 per survivor, which includes medical costs, lost productivity, criminal justice activities and other expenses.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there are more than 60 million survivors of childhood sexual abuse in America today, which is about 20% of the population. The National Association to Prevent Sexual Abuse of Children reports that an estimated 90% of those survivors never report abuse to law enforcement, and more than 30% will never report the abuse to anyone.
According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, in instances of sexual assault experienced by victims over-the-age of 18, about 60% of cases are not reported to police and factoring in unreported rapes, only about six percent of rapists ever serve a day in prison.
Navigating life after sexual assault can seem nearly impossible for survivors. With physical, psychological and fiscal effects, survivors may struggle to support themselves through the healing process. Local agencies work to support survivors through court cases, hospital visits, accessing mental health care and day-to-day life.
OASIS, Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault in Watauga and Avery Counties through free and confidential services including a 24-hour crisis line, medical and legal advocacy, referrals, crisis intervention counseling, case management, emergency shelter, transitional housing, support groups and community outreach.
The organization has a “philosophy of empowerment” that encourages every survivor to make decisions for themselves when given access to support and resource referrals.
OASIS Inc. is located at 225 Birch St. Boone and can be contacted at (828) 264-1532 or outreach@oasisinc.org. The Watauga County Crisis Line is (828) 262-5035. More information can be found at www.oasisinc.org.
Blue Ridge Children’s Advocacy Center of Southmountain Children and Family Services provides coordinating and consolidation services for child victims of sexual assault and their families.
The center’s forensic interviews are conducted and recorded by a trained professional, making statements defensible in court. Forensic Medical Examinations are performed by a medical provider specifically trained in the investigation and treatment of child sexual and physical abuse. These services reduce the need for multiple interviews and “lessens the trauma child victims endure.”
Referrals to BRCAC for forensic interviews and medical exams must come from the Department of Social Services or law enforcement.
The organization also provides an agency for investigative parties and community support services to work through to collaborate to build a case for the prosecution of child abusers. The team then ensures that abuse victims and their non-offending family members receives support services and treatment through referrals.
For more information, visit www.brcac.org or call (828) 963-9777.
Legal Aid of NC aims to “remove civil legal barriers to economic opportunity for every vulnerable North Carolinian.” The organization’s Stop the Cycle Campaign informs victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking about their rights and provide legal services.
The organization states “legal representation is key to ending the cycle of abuse.” Even in situations where cases have not been reported to law enforcement, Legal Aid NC can provide services to survivors. The nonprofit’s legal team can assist in obtaining protection and no-contact orders.
Domestic Violence Protective Orders are court orders that prevent abusers from contacting victims. The order can also limit abusers access to firearms. A Civil No-Contact Order is a restraining order specifically designed for victims of sexual assault and stalking who do not have a personal relationship with the offender.
The High Country Legal Aid of NC office is located at 171 Grand Boulevard in Boone and services Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey Counties.
For more information, contact (828) 355-4890 or visit www.stopthecyclenc.org or legalaidnc.org.
Other organizations in Watauga County provide services to vulnerable populations that can be beneficial to survivors of sexual assault. The Community Resource Assistance Guide published by the North Carolina Division of Workforce Solutions in 2022 provides information about services related to childcare and youth programs, finances, food, home health, legal aid, local government, medical assistance, mental health resources and more. To access this document, visit tinyurl.com/2ju2vk7p.
This story is part two of a four-part series discussing processes, systems and impacts of sexual assault, which will be published in April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.