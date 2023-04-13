SAAM nonprofit logos

Editor’s note: This story deals with sexual assault and may be triggering to some readers.

WATAUGA — The effects of sexual assault on a victim are varied and lifelong. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, sexual violence can cause bruising, sexually transmitted infections, reproductive issues or pregnancy in addition to psychological impacts such as depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.