Editor’s note: This story deals with sexual assault and may be triggering to some readers.
BOONE — Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than half of women and almost one-third of men across the United States have experienced some form of sexual violence, victims are often overwhelmed and unaware of how to move forward with a case in the criminal justice system.
In cases of sexual assault where the victim is 18 and older, Boone Police Department’s General Investigations Unit Sgt. Candace Burlingame said victims have several options regarding their case.
After obtaining a sexual assault evidence collection kit by a medical professional, reporting victims can choose to document their case with law enforcement or move forward with an investigation. Burlingame said in cases of sexual assault involving legal adults, law enforcement needs to be “mindful” of what the victim wants to see done with their case.
“My belief is that our role in law enforcement is to seek justice for victims and guide them through a process that is what they want and hold offenders accountable for their actions,” Burlingame said. “As a law enforcement officer, when we respond to victims of violent crime, the last thing that we want to do is cause additional harm to reporting victims, but what might be justice for one person may not be justice for another, and so our investigations need to be victim-led.”
A sexual assault evidence collection kit, more commonly known as a “rape kit,” collects DNA evidence from a reporting victim’s body. The process includes immediate care for injuries, a head-to-toe examination and potential follow-up care. According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, kits need to be collected within 72 hours of the assault and reporting victims are encouraged to refrain from bathing, using the restroom, changing clothes, combing hair or cleaning up before the exam as it could potentially damage evidence.
Burlingame said law enforcement commonly meet victims at medical facilities after the kit is obtained to take a statement. She said hospital staff typically offers to call an advocate for the victim, but law enforcement will do so if needed. She said some reporting victims prefer to meet with law enforcement in other locations like the office of advocacy non-profit OASIS, Inc.
While law enforcement is likely first to ask reporting victims where the assault took place, Burlingame said individuals making statements to police should ensure to state the location as the report needs to be filed in the jurisdiction in which the assault occurred. Taking this step can prevent victims from having to recount potentially traumatic experiences multiple times.
If a reporting victim chooses only to document their case, law enforcement will not contact suspects or collect further evidence. When victims choose to move forward with an investigation, a detective is called in to proceed with the case. In both instances, kits are sent, by mandate, to the state crime lab.
“I want offenders accountable — I do want them held accountable for crimes they committed like sexual assault,” Burlingame said. “With this being said, we need to be mindful of what a reporting victim wants us to do.”
Burlingame said making this decision immediately after an assault is overwhelming and it is therefore important for individuals to know their options. She said anonymous reporting is one option she wished more people were aware of.
If a victim goes to the hospital and has a kit obtained but does not wish to speak to law enforcement for whatever reason, the medical facility can send the kit to the state repository, where it will not be tested but will be held for a minimum of one year.
This process, called anonymous reporting, allows victims to take time to consider what they would like to see done with their case. Burlingame said the decision does not need to be made right away because “in North Carolina, felonies are forever.”
In cases where a reporting victim does not obtain a sexual assault evidence collection kit, Burlingame said law enforcement may be unable to substantiate reports with physical evidence.
“There’s evidence present in that kit — DNA present in that kit that corroborates what someone is telling us. I’m not a medical professional, but a medical professional may be able to observe something there that may be indicative of whatever allegation somebody is making,” Burlingame said. “So it’s possible a reporting victim can move forward without (a kit)? Yes. However, oftentimes it seems, without evidence, it makes it more difficult to substantiate what somebody is telling us if we don’t have evidence present.”
Burlingame said law enforcement in the area tries to remain trauma-informed while being subjective. She said there are trainings available to officers specific to instances of sexual assault. Some opportunities, like Critical Incident Training, provide officers with trauma-informed training.
“Our role in law enforcement is one that needs to remain objective. We have to be objective when we investigate, but I think we can do that in a trauma informed way,” Burlingame said. “I believe that if we can educate our community, collaborate with our community providers, we can participate in an environment that helps promote understanding. We can make referrals to the appropriate agencies. We can help with that healing process.”
In partnering with organizations such as the North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault, OASIS, Inc., social services, the health department, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and App State Police, Counseling Center and Title IX office, information and resources are spread across the community. Representatives from these partners also participate in monthly Sexual Assault Response Team meetings.
This story is part one of a four-part series discussing processes, systems and impacts of sexual assault, which will be published in April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
