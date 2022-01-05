The Watauga Democrat staff asked local leaders to give readers their best predictions for the issues, projects and events that are upcoming in 2021. This is the first part of a two part series. The second part will be published on Jan. 12.
Boone
One of the most anticipated projects of 2022 in Boone will be the Howard Street project. In December, staff, engineers and representatives from the utilities have conducted coordination meetings to finalize plans to phase in utility relocation so that businesses and residential structures along Howard Street will be impacted as little as possible during the Howard Street construction.
Boone Town Manager John Ward said the goal of the first quarter of 2022 will be to put to bid and to select a contractor for the project. Once a contractor is selected, a construction schedule will be developed and Boone will hold public meetings to update everyone at to the construction timeline of the project.
“I have no doubt that this will be a challenging project, replacing water lines, sewer lines and upgrading the entire street, but I am confident that this will be a pivotal project for our downtown and our community,” Ward said. “Many of the easy projects have been done — now we are focusing on the key challenges that will make our community even better long into the future.”
Other projects in Boone for 2022 include the Deck Hill Water Tank Replacement Project and designing of the structures that will be located on the Bolick Farm property for the new Boone Municipal Complex.
Ward said the Deck Hill Water Tank Replacement Project is a no match $2 million grant funded project to replace the aging Deck Hill Water Tank with a new state of the art water tank, which will significantly update the system and prepare the town for the future.
The Bolick Farm Municipal Complex will host a new Police Department, Boone’s 4th Fire Station, the Public Works Department and the Planning & Inspections Department.
“We are working to replace aging structures that are inefficient and that the departments have outgrown with new sustainable-minded structures that will enable the town to provide the expected services in an efficient, coordinated manner. Old buildings that are currently being used will be surplussed and possibly sold with the funds being directed toward the Boone Municipal Complex,” Ward said. “Over $2 million in grant funded river restoration has already been completed on the Bolick property and over 1,200 trees and shrubs have been added to enhance the banks along the New River at the site.”
Residents and tourists can also expect to see additional downtown streetscape improvements, new sidewalks in underserved areas of town and continued upgrades to the town council’s agenda management system to further enhance the ability to provide for an open and accessible government in 2022.
Ward said the town council will also face challenges such as developing a plan for the growth and development in our community, devising a plan to support and encourage affordable housing and identifying ways to ensure public safety buy ensuring the most efficient use of resources.
“All three of these topics are not easy, they will require a great deal of public input and community discussion, but are all essential to making sure that Boone is ready for the future,” Ward said.
Boone is also turning 150 years old in 2022. The town has established a Boone 150 committee, led by our Cultural Resources Department, and they have been hard at work planning, coordinating and developing new programs and enhancing existing programs to celebrate Boone turning 150 on Jan. 23 with an event at the Appalachian Theatre from 2 to 4 p.m. to kick-off the celebration.Community members can drop-in, pick up historic Boone calendar, downtown walking tour and more.
Seven Devils
Town of Seven Devils is looking forward to a bright 2022 with big upgrades. According to town manager Debbie Powers, Seven Devils will continue construction at “The Park at Seven Devils,” which will include a walking trail, outdoor concert area, a playground and picnic area.
The space, located on 6.5 acres behind Town Hall at 157 Seven Devils Road, already has important infrastructure components under construction, Powers said, and is being underwritten by the Seven Devils TDA.
“Thanks to the efforts of Rep. Ray Pickett and Sen. Deanna Ballard on the Town’s behalf,” she said. Construction won’t stop at the new park space, Powers said. She said $700,000 allocated from American Rescue Plan funding will be spent upgrading the town’s water infrastructure system.
The Parks & Rec department is looking forward to exciting summer activities such as pickleball and tennis on the freshly rehabbed tennis courts, outdoor music concerts, exercise and yoga classes, book clubs and organized group hikes.
Between regularly held events, Powers highlighted a few days of celebration the town is looking forward to, such as Arbor Day as the town’s 4th year with the designation of Tree City USA, the 43rd anniversary of the town’s incorporation on Community Day, a Halloween trunk-or-treat and a Lite the Nite to kick off the 2022 holiday season.
Beech Mountain
If Town Manager Robert Pudney has one wish for Beech Mountain in 2022 it’s to welcome visitors from all over again.
“We’re a resort town, and the pandemic has really had an impact on us,” Pudney said. “We live and breathe by our visitors and people who come up for the day or the weekend. That’s why we’re here.”
Though the pandemic has placed restrictions on travel, Pudney said the town will continue ongoing projects that improve upon what makes Beech Mountain beautiful, with a big focus on the outdoor environment.
In addition, Pudney said the town is working diligently to completely upgrade the water and sewer system.
Watauga County Schools
Watauga County Schools will continue working on the Valle Crucis School planning. Construction documents are scheduled to be submitted to the Department of Instruction by June 1 with bidding for construction companies between July and August. Construction is set to start in September.
Like the second half of 2021, WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said parents and students can continue to see the normal operation of school.
“Athletics, arts, extracurricular activities, and field trips will all be in full swing unless something unforeseen happens,” Elliott said. “We will continue to do everything possible to provide students with the most supportive and normal school experience possible. I remain committed to and optimistic about keeping our schools open and our students in school. Our new “test to stay” program with Duke University and the ABC Science Collaborative has already kept 69 students out of quarantine in the three weeks prior to Christmas break, and I anticipate it will be a valuable tool for keeping students in school after the break.”
Elliott said the school system will develop plans for the second year of the Watauga Virtual Academy and continue growing the collaboration with Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Three of the five board of education members are also up for reelection in 2022.
“I want parents, students, and school staff members to know how grateful I am to them for their hard work and support for one another,” Elliott said. “I believe 2022 will be the year that the pandemic is no longer an obstacle to our everyday lives. I ask that everyone acknowledge the difficulties we have faced and overcome, choose to look for the good all around us, and choose to be kind and understanding to one another.”
App State
After more than a year of COVID-19 response, App State began the 2021-2022 academic year bolstered by “a solid practice of making data-driven decisions, the benefit of established COVID safety protocols, a campus community that wants to be part of the solution and, most importantly, a vaccine to inhibit the spread of the virus and diminish the impact of breakthrough cases,” Chancellor Sheri Everts said.
As of the end of the fall 2021 semester, the percentage of students who were fully vaccinated was 71%, and the employee vaccination rate was 84%.
“We are still vigilant with safety precautions, watchful of the data, attentive to the science, and alert to information about new variants,” Everts said.
According to the CDC, vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect against COVID-19, slow transmission and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging. The university adjusts COVID-19 safety protocols, procedure and policy according to the latest federal, state, local and UNC System guidance.
In early 2022, a Hickory Task Force — consisting largely of local community members — will be convened to share input on the area’s needs and the plans for the App State Hickory Campus.
A new four-year online degree program at App State for licensed veterinary technicians — a partnership between App State and Banfield Pet Hospital — will begin in fall 2022. App State’s new program will help address the market demand — particularly in rural communities — for skilled veterinary professionals.
A $54 million allocation in the state budget approved in November 2021 will allow App State to begin construction of the long-envisioned Innovation District. Located at the site of the former Broyhill Inn and Conference Center on Bodenheimer Drive and the edge of the neighboring Nature Preserve, the Innovation District is expected to have a powerful impact on the region’s economic development by expanding and enhancing App State’s curriculum to produce a workforce of critical thinkers who are capable of developing economically, environmentally and equitably sound communities.
The first building of the Innovation District will be the Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research, which will serve as a vital link between the campus and the regional community through education, research and outreach. New facilities also in discussion include workspace for multidisciplinary projects that will serve the community, state, region and beyond with increased student engagement in research, creativity, innovation, design thinking and entrepreneurship, including research laboratories, studio spaces and renewable energy facilities. It will also include conference rooms and expanded exhibition space and housing that is available, affordable and easily accessible from campus.
A master plan will be presented to university leaders by early 2022, and construction is currently slated to begin in early 2023.
Business
Local businesses in Boone worked hard throughout 2021 facing challenges like COVID-19, but Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO David Jackson said he has high hopes for businesses in 2022.
“I think that we’re still looking for some stabilization in the economy overall, and that will come as we continue to learn how to deal with and operate as a community in this new COVID-19 environment,” Jackson said. With an increasing emphasis on connecting people in the community with resources, Jackson said that there’s many ways businesses may receive help, aid and boosts in the new year.
Town and county local government are planning to put American Rescue Plan and CARES Act funds toward important infrastructure such as broadband internet, which will greatly impact businesses, Jackson said.
Affordable housing will continue to be an important conversation in 2022, Jackson said. He credited community members such as retired social worker and App State professor Kellie Ashcraft for leading the efforts to address affordable housing which greatly impacts business in the Boone area.
Particularly after the holiday season, Jackson concluded by saying that Boone’s strong business community is supported by a strong town community which has prioritized shopping locally throughout the pandemic. Continuing to ingrain shopping locally beyond the holidays is one way Jackson said he sees the Boone community working to support local business in 2022.
Transportation
AppalCart will continue to move “in the right direction” in 2022 with higher wages and sustainable technology, AppalCart director Craig Hughes said.
AppalCart increased wages for van and bus drivers in 2021 in hopes of attracting more employees in 2022. According to Hughes, the company’s electric bus will hit the assembly line in late March, and the charging station is expected to be completed in early spring or late winter. Supply chain issues in the auto industry have delayed progress on the project, but Hughes remains hopeful.
“Maybe we can have it in May, I would hope, and have it ready to roll on routes on regular schedule in the Fall,” Hughes said.
AppalCart also has plans to electrify its fleet of buses and vans through a North Carolina Department of Transportation grant awarded to them in 2021. The company is also awaiting approval on a grant from FTA for four replacement buses and an additional charging station. They expect to hear back by March.
“We’re excited about that and we would like to see ridership head back in the direction that it was before COVID-19,” Hughes said.
As for the elusive double-decker bus, Hughes said they’re working on it.
“That might be a pleasant surprise for everyone,” he said.
2022 updates for Watauga County, Blowing Rock, Watauga County Board of Elections, additional information from App State, the environment, and arts and entertainment will be published on Jan. 12.
