BLOWING ROCK — Parkway School students from sixth through eighth grade had the opportunity to display their artwork at Blowing Rock Art and History Museum's Wilson Education center.

A select group of students out of those enrolled in the art classes at Parkway School received an invitation to the opening of an art gallery featuring their original pieces. Kelly Blake, the art teacher at Parkway, got the idea during a tour with the students. She immediately got to work with Jennifer Garonzik to create a space for the students to display their work. They both aimed to create this as an ongoing program with the local schools to show kids that the work that they are doing is valuable.

Getty

Landis Getty’s pop art of a candy bag.
Shepard

Sixth-grade student Hannah Shepard showing one of her pieces out of the two being displayed.
art boards

Artwork is being displayed on art boards provided by Kelly Blake.

