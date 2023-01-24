“I get to create different stuff that I cannot home (in art class). I like drawing at home, but just, like, pencil drawing. And then in class I get to like experience other media,” Isabel Bateman said before posing in front of both of her displayed pieces.
BLOWING ROCK — Parkway School students from sixth through eighth grade had the opportunity to display their artwork at Blowing Rock Art and History Museum's Wilson Education center.
A select group of students out of those enrolled in the art classes at Parkway School received an invitation to the opening of an art gallery featuring their original pieces. Kelly Blake, the art teacher at Parkway, got the idea during a tour with the students. She immediately got to work with Jennifer Garonzik to create a space for the students to display their work. They both aimed to create this as an ongoing program with the local schools to show kids that the work that they are doing is valuable.
“So many kids have told me, ‘my parents just throw my stuff away.’ I say, ‘oh, they’re not gonna throw this way, because you’re gonna spend so much time, you’re gonna be so proud of it,’” Blake said.
Blake picked the students based on their craftsmanship and behavior in class. However, she said it was a difficult process due to high student interest.
Victoria Ross, Parkway School student, had her photography displayed in the exhibit.
“Out of all the photos I took, it was probably my favorite because I liked the color. I thought the other ones were a little bit basic,” Ross said.
Ross was the only student who decided to display photography.
“She was just quiet. I felt like (during the photography unit) this was when I got to see her bring some of her best work. She does a lot of the work independently, and she started talking to me and we built that relationship, and I thought she’s somebody who needed to be highlighted,” Blake said. “I try to tell the kids, just because your strength might not be in drawing, it could be in ceramics. That’s why I want to like really open up multimedia for them so that they can explore, and not just pigeonhole themselves and say 'I don’t like art because I’m not good at drawing.' So, this was the place that she shined.”
Many other students were highlighted in addition to Ross, as they funneled in and out of the exhibit showing their work to their parents. The reception lasted until a little past 6:30 p.m. Blake handed the young artists an individual flower and congratulated them on their successful art show. Snacks and beverages were provided by Blake as well.
“I am passionate about advocating for the arts for the students because I think that it hits so many facets of our lives and it’s overlooked a lot of time,” Blake said. “It crosses so many curriculums with the students, and I feel that some of the students, this is the area that they just excel in, especially with social and emotional needs. It is a great stress relief for students — a place where they can come relax and be themselves. Really the only place in the whole school that they can express themselves is in the art room. I think that the creative freedom and acceptance is so important, because we don’t have that a lot of places in our lives. I try to really foster that in my classrooms.”
The exhibit will remain up until Feb. 1, just outside of the Wilson Education Center on the bottom level of BRAHM.
