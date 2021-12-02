WATAUGA — It’s been a challenging year for the Watauga County Board of Education as they make difficult policy decisions surrounding schools and COVID-19.
At some meetings across the state and even country, videos show disruptive behavior at school board meetings with people yelling at board members or protesting inside and outside meetings.
“Fortunately, we have seen none of those types of behaviors here locally,” said Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott. “There have been parents and community members who have addressed the board of education during the public comment portion of each monthly meeting, but for the most part those have been civil and respectful.”
Elliott’s role with the board of education includes providing the most accurate information and resources available to help them in making their decisions. He provides the board with a COVID-19 update twice weekly along with related COVID-19 information. He also responds to requests for information from board members as questions arise. The regular updates include information about community metrics, cases and quarantines with students and staff members, operational challenges such as staffing shortages, and guidance from doctors and public health professionals.
For some members, the past few months — which have involved deciding whether or not to make masks optional or mandatory in schools — have been some of the most challenging times they have ever had to face.
Board Chair Gary Childers said for himself — who has been a school teacher and administrator for more than 30 years — conflict resolution is part of the job.
“Throughout the country, people have strong opinions,” Childers said. “Either on the side ‘you can’t mandate individual rights’ or on the other side, ‘we must wear a mask because that’s the safest thing for our kids.’ For those people, whatever decision you make — whether you make it optional or mandatory — there is a higher percentage of people now upset with you one way or the other.”
Childers said he has received hundreds of emails that say — if the decision was to mandate masks — he and the board are blindly following the government and don’t really respect individual rights of people.
If the decision was to make masks optional, Childers said he has received emails from people saying he doesn’t care about children.
“If there’s anything that I’ve ever stood for, it’s the safety of children. That’s been a primary concern,” Childers said. “We’re not on the board to advance a political agenda. We’re not on the board to advance a personal philosophical agenda.”
Elliott said most of the time what has been said to board members has been helpful and constructive, like a suggestion on a different way to handle issues like testing and contact tracing.
“Even when people disagree, most of them are civil,” Elliott said. “I think a lot of that has to do with our mountain culture and personal relationships. Most people who disagree are not going to show up to a board meeting to complain. They will reach out to their board members personally and share their concerns. Our board members hear from parents and the public constantly, but you are not necessarily going to see that at a school board meeting. It’s all about the trust and relationships they have developed with the community over time. Personal relationships transcend politics.”
Elliott knows that many people, especially those who move to Watauga County from another state, don’t understand that the BOE is not a political body. The board is elected on a nonpartisan basis and does not have local taxing authority like in other states.
Elliott said the board has two main responsibilities: set a budget based on the funds they are given, and to set policies for how the school system operates. Almost all of those policies are actually dictated by state and federal laws.
“There typically is not a lot of controversy in their work, but in the last few months there has been a huge push by others to project divisive politics onto the board,” Elliott said. “We have seen that locally with political candidates and political parties showing up to board meetings and organizing other people to join them.”
For other members, difficult decisions made in the past pale in comparison to decisions faced recently.
“During my last term we faced some difficult decisions, but nothing like what we are facing now,” BOE member Jason Cornett said. “It’s one thing to make a decision for yourself or immediate family, but quite a bit different when making decisions for an entire county school district and all the families affected.”
Cornett said the goal he and other members have is to keep the students, faculty and staff healthy and in school. He said while the board does not set quarantine requirements for students, they do set policies to try and ensure the shortest amount of quarantine time so WCS can continue in-person instruction.
Board member Marshall Ashcraft said that in the big picture, the last few months have been very reassuring about the quality of the district’s schools and of its many stakeholders.
“The level of concern and the volume of public comments have understandably been very high, and sometimes these concerns have been expressed in an intense manner,” Ashcraft said. “This is understandable and, in fact, admirable. It shows that people here care deeply about their children and about public education. This makes it even more important and impressive that the vast majority of the input we have received has been very civil and respectful.”
Ashcraft also said that he has been more appreciative of the exceptional quality of the teachers, school system leadership and all the other school personnel.
“Most of our parents and other stakeholders know and appreciate the extraordinary lengths school personnel have gone to in serving students at a time when it has never been more challenging,” Ashcraft said. “We still have difficult choices to make and there will still be some disagreements as we navigate the pandemic, but we have an awful lot to be grateful for in Watauga County.”
Public schools have always been at the crossroads of political conflict and cultural change, Elliott said. From desegregation to defending constitutional rights, public schools are often where society grapples with difficult issues.
“Public schools are among the few places where people of different beliefs and backgrounds come together to learn how to live with one another,” Elliott said. “It’s how we sustain and grow our democracy. Our children watch how we behave and how we model for them how to get along and work through difficult issues. The pandemic has been a great way to show our students how we can work through hard things and come out stronger as a result. That’s democracy, and the children usually handle it much better than the adults.”
Childers shared his understanding that parents just want what is right for their children.
“I think we have consistently made the best decisions for children’s safety based on the best current information,” Childers said.
The board of education will next meet at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.