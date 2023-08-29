WEST JEFFERSON — Gov. Roy Cooper announced $8.5 million in grants to fund 19 local parks and recreation projects across the state through the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, including a $500,000 grant to Paddy Mountain Park in Ashe County.

This grant is for park infrastructure, including the parking lot, restrooms, pavilion, picnic tables, and a trailhead for the Northern Peaks State Trail. Blue Ridge Conservancy is coordinating the construction of the NPST in partnership with state and local government agencies, and applied for the PARTF grant.

Blue Ridge Conservancy celebrates groundbreaking of Paddy Mountain Park
  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.