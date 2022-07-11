Diaper Drive

Kat Eller, Hannah Brown, Billy Wells, Tish Miller, Kalina Hanowski and Andy Le Beau were on hand during the pack the patrol car diaper drive. 

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — The Children's Council of Watauga County and the Boone Police Department teamed up at Walmart for a "pack the patrol car" diaper drive.

"We're happy to be part of collecting diapers and wipes for those in need in our community," Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau said. 

The Children's Council provides free diapers to anyone who lives in Watauga County through its diaper bank. A Watauga County resident can pick up 50 diapers and a free pack of wipes per month per child. 

"It's been really great," said Kalina Hanowski on partnering with Boone Police. "They've been really helpful and it's been great to get this all started."

The July 8 event garnered a large number of diapers for the Children's Council as community members "packed" the patrol car. An exact number will be finalized by July 15. 

Diaper drive

The patrol car was overflowing with diapers in front of Walmart 

Boone Police posted on its Facebook page a "big shout out" to the Boone Walker for the "use of space, water and for their donation."

The Children's Council of Watauga County, a nonprofit, works to build a strong foundation for children's learning and development by strengthening families, the early childhood system and the wider community, according to its website. 

For more information on the Children's Council of Watauga County, visit www.thechildrenscouncil.org/.

