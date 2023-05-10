BOONE — More than 150 volunteers will descend on Boone from June 5 to 17 to build a fully accessible “forever” home in less than two weeks for a local Army veteran whose leg was amputated after injuries sustained in Iraq.
Volunteers from around the country, most of them active or retired firefighters and/or veterans, will construct a 2,300 square ft., home for retired Army Cpl. Taylor Harter, and his family. The group are part of A Soldier’s Journey Home, a non-profit organization that builds mortgage-free, accessible homes for seriously injured post-9/11 veterans.
“Every year we look forward to donating our time and skills to help build a home for someone who has given so much to our country,” said Sal Cetrone, a retired firefighter from Slidell, Louisiana, vice president of A Soldier’s Journey Home.
Harter, who served as an Army combat engineer, was seriously injured in Arab Jabour, Iraq, in January 2008 when a massive IED exploded after the mine-resistant, armor protected vehicle he was riding in drove over it. Harter and his platoon had been searching for the 500-lb. explosive throughout the day, even peppering the roads with bombs from aircraft, but could not locate it.
On their way back to base, the IED detonated, killing one, and injuring several. Harter suffered a TBI, facial and eye injuries, torn ligaments in his back, and significant injury to his foot. According to A Soldier’s Journey Home, Harter was able to pull his gunner back inside the vehicle before he eventually passed out.
After stops at hospitals in Baghdad and Germany, was flown to Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC, where he underwent multiple surgeries and rehabilitation for two years. However, the nerve damage and pain caused by his injuries resulted in his decision to have his leg amputated in 2017, according to A Soldier’s Journey Home.
In 2019, Harter went to Melbourne, Florida, for a Vietnam veterans reunion with his father. While there, he reconnected with his friend, Arden, whom he had known since 2014. Arden lived in Melbourne, Florida. The two struck up a relationship and Harter moved to Melbourne. Soon, they had their son, J.J. They moved to Banner Elk, where Arden had grown up. In 2020, they married and settled just outside of Boone, according to A Soldier’s Journey Home
Harter is now actively involved in veterans’ organizations, hunting and diving, and assisting in prosthetics research.
“When the alarm goes off in the firehouse, it’s because someone needs help. And that’s what we’re here for,” said Patrick “Paddy” Neville, a Navy veteran, retired FDNY firefighter and A Soldier’s Journey Home president.
Every morning starts out with a flag-raising, the national anthem and a morning briefing where everyone gets their assignments during the two week house build.
Harter and his family won’t be able to see the finished house until the reveal day on June 17. Many parts of the build involve local company’s to help with land clearing, excavation, and items needed for inside the house, according to A Soldier’s Journey Home.
