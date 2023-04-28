BOONE — Friends and family gathered at St. Luke's Episcopal Church on April 27 to remember the lives of George Ligon, Michelle Ligon, Isaac Barnes, Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox.
Leading the service were Rev. Kathy Beach and Mary McKinney.
"We think it's important that we're here together on the second anniversary of the tragedy that affected our community and also the individuals' families. We believe we gain strength from one another, and we also give each other hope for the work that we believe we are called to do," said Beach.
In coming together to remember, these connections strengthen the community, they said during the service.
"By remembering and helping to carry on the lives of Michelle, George, Isaac, Chris and Logan, we can better see our shared humanity and the divinity within ours," said McKinney.
Five large candles were lit to honor each of their lives. Two smaller candles were also lit: one for the loved ones of the fie lost and the other for the community.
The floor then opened to those who wished to share a memory or reflect on those who were lost.
"This year has been so different in a lot of ways than where we were this time last year… and it's been good," said Wendell Ligon, George's older brother.
Wendell also explained how being involved with his community and helping those with mental health issues has made him feel hopeful for the future.
As the ceremony closed, Beach finished with the Gaelic blessing "Deep Peace."
Both Beach and McKinney reminded those in attendance that help is available to those who need it, and resources can be found at the Watauga Community Mental Health Project's website.
