BOONE — A man from North Wilkesboro was transported by helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center after he was involved in a crash with an AppalCart bus Sunday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. 

On Sunday, June 18, at approximately 12:15 p.m., the SHP responded to and investigated a collision in Watauga County on US 421 near Oak Grove Road. A 2007 Cadillac STS was traveling west on US 421, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an eastbound 2018 AppalCart Bus, according to the SHP.

