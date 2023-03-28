CRESTON — One person is dead after a house fire in neighboring Ashe COunty on March 26.
Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell announced the death Tuesday.
CRESTON — One person is dead after a house fire in neighboring Ashe COunty on March 26.
Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell announced the death Tuesday.
At approximately 9:50 a.m., a member of the Creston Fire Department called Ashe County 911 Dispatch to report a house fire on West Peak Road in Creston. Creston Fire Department responded and arrived on scene to find a fully engulfed home, according to ACSO.
Despite the "great efforts" in extinguishing the fire, one individual was found deceased. Positive identification of the victim and cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy that will take place at the N.C. State Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the ACSO.
The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is active and ongoing by the Ashe County Fire Marshall, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.
Warrensville Fire Department, Pond Mountain Fire Department, Ashe County Emergency Management, Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, Ashe Medics and Blue Ridge Electric were all dispatched to the scene.
Sheriff Howell would like to thank each volunteer involved in extinguishing the fire with their rapid response and efficient work. The sheriff's office stated it is also thankful for each entity that responded and the work that they do.
Dear reader,
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.