LINVILLE — One person died, and two passengers were injured after a single-vehicle wreck on Hwy 105 on Monday, Feb. 13. 

Jay Carlin Zoellner, 50, was driving on Hwy 105 toward Boone in a red pickup truck when he crossed the center line to the left and collided with an embankment and two trees, according to Sgt. Morgan with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troop G in Mitchell County. The incident occurred near Hwy. 184, he said. No witnesses of the initial accident were able to give their account of what happened to cause the wreck, so NCSHP is still investigating, Morgan said.

