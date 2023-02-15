LINVILLE — One person died, and two passengers were injured after a single-vehicle wreck on Hwy 105 on Monday, Feb. 13.
Jay Carlin Zoellner, 50, was driving on Hwy 105 toward Boone in a red pickup truck when he crossed the center line to the left and collided with an embankment and two trees, according to Sgt. Morgan with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troop G in Mitchell County. The incident occurred near Hwy. 184, he said. No witnesses of the initial accident were able to give their account of what happened to cause the wreck, so NCSHP is still investigating, Morgan said.
The car caught fire, and while the two passengers were able to exit the vehicle with minor injuries, Zoellner succumbed to his injuries, Morgan said. The passengers were Zoellner’s daughters, both of whom were transported to Watauga Medical Center, according to Trooper Dellinger, also with NCSHP, who responded to the incident. Hwy 105 was closed for approximately two hours as the responders worked to put the fire out, clear the road and investigate the scene.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Avery County EMS, Linville Volunteer Fire Department, Watauga Fire Marshall and North Carolina Department of Transportation responded to the scene.
