NEWLAND — One person has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and an officer was injured by shrapnel from a gunshot during a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies Thursday, Aug. 3, on Pat V. Eller Road near Newland, just off Hickory Nut Gap Road, according to Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley.

"Our ultimate objective is to get everybody out safely and not worry, but unfortunately, that was not the case," Henley said on Friday morning following the incident, which is still an ongoing investigation with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. "We didn't have anybody else seriously injured. We had one officer who took a little bit of shrapnel from a shotgun blast, but nothing major. Our people were good. Again, it wasn't our best-case scenario. I would liked to have been able to take the gentleman into custody, and we exhausted every effort to do that for a long time, and our guys showed a lot of restraint."

  

