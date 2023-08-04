NEWLAND — One person has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and an officer was injured by shrapnel from a gunshot during a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies Thursday, Aug. 3, on Pat V. Eller Road near Newland, just off Hickory Nut Gap Road, according to Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley.
"Our ultimate objective is to get everybody out safely and not worry, but unfortunately, that was not the case," Henley said on Friday morning following the incident, which is still an ongoing investigation with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. "We didn't have anybody else seriously injured. We had one officer who took a little bit of shrapnel from a shotgun blast, but nothing major. Our people were good. Again, it wasn't our best-case scenario. I would liked to have been able to take the gentleman into custody, and we exhausted every effort to do that for a long time, and our guys showed a lot of restraint."
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.