LINVILLE — Multiple individuals were injured and one was killed after being struck by a vehicle at the start of the "The Bear" road race that stretches from downtown Linville to the Mile High Swinging Bridge atop Grandfather Mountain.
The incident occurred at approximately 6:52 p.m. on July 7 in the parking lot of Chestnut Construction at the intersection of Hwy. 105 and 221 prior to the start of the popular road race, according to Interim Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley.
The collision occurred when a Ford Econoline van driven by James Russell Deni, 80, of Boone, attempted to leave a parked position and accelerated into a group of pedestrians. After impact with the pedestrians, the van struck a John Deere Gator utility vehicle and came to a final rest, according to the State Highway Patrol.
Julie A. Holderness, 72, of Greensboro, died as a result of her injuries.
Four others were also injured. Injuries ranged from leg injuries to neck injuries.
Deni has been charged with Unsafe Movement and Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle, according to the State Highway Patrol. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
After preliminary investigation, SHP investigators do not believe the act to have been intentional. The entirety of the incident occurred in the parking lot and was not precipitated by any traffic direction, road closures, detours, etc. on the main highway for the purposes of the organized event, according to SHP.
"Keep those folks, particularly the family of the person who was fatally injured, in your prayers, and of course, those other folks that were injured," Henley said in an interview.
Sergeant Cody Smith of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed that three other runners were injured. Their names have not been released.
Henley described the incident as a tragic accident, adding that he believes the driver was trying to move the van and "inadvertently" pressed the gas pedal, hitting a group of people who were on the sidewalk. Smith confirmed that the driver, who was a staff member of The Bear race, stated that he meant to press the brake but had accidentally pressed the gas.
Grandfather Mountain Highland Games officials promptly canceled the race event and also released a statement to media following the incident.
"On behalf of myself and the entire Grandfather Mountain Highland Games organization and family, we are deeply saddened by tonight’s devastating event and extend our condolences to those affected," Grandfather Mountain Highland Games President Steve Quillin said.
The press release stated that from Friday to Sunday, the GMHG will continue as planned.
The Grandfather Mountain Marathon, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 9, was also canceled.
"Due to circumstances, the marathon has been canceled for 2022," a message read on the home page of the GFM Marathon website. "More information will be emailed to registered runners from Appalachian State University’s Conferences and Events Services."
County Manager Phillip Barrier confirmed that an EMS employee was among those injured, but was able to come home from the hospital last night.
"Together, today, we're all hurting over this tragic accident," he said.
Barrier said that he was very proud of the response from Avery County EMS, the state highway patrol, local fire departments and all the other officers and personnel who came to help.
The vehicle involved in the collision was confirmed as a vehicle from Appalachian State University in Boone, according to an email from App State Associate Vice Chancellor and/Chief Communications Officer Megan Hayes.
"Our hearts are with those who lost their loved one during this tragic incident, as well as with those who suffered injuries. We are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation," Hayes shared in the email.
The Bear serves as an unofficial kickoff event to the annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. The 66th renewal of the Scottish festival continues this weekend through Sunday, July 10, at MacRae Meadows on Grandfather Mountain.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol, who maintains a significant presence during the weekend activities associated with the annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, is the investigating agency for the incident. Officers with Avery County Sheriff's Office, as well as Avery County EMS, also responded to the incident.
This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. on July 8.
Lily Kincaid, Jamie Shell and Moss Brennan contributed reporting to this story.
