DEEP GAP — One person was taken into custody and charged after a fire in Deep Gap on Dec. 15.
The Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department and the Watauga County Sheriff's Office responded to a fire at a single wide trailer, according to Deep Gap Fire Capt. Matt Clark, on Dec. 15 at approximately 7:05 p.m. at 257 SPI Rd.
According to a press release from the Watauga County Emergency Services, the first arriving deputy located a female with a bottle of lighter fluid and a lighter allegedly setting a fire. The release stated she was detained immediately.
Paulina Chakmakis, 30, was taken into custody at the scene. The release stated that Chakmakis was living in the neighborhood and that she refused to speak with investigators. It also stated she was charged with first degree arson, exposing children to fire, child abuse, damage to property and two counts of resist, delay and obstruct public officer. Chakmakis was taken before the magistrate and received a $100,000 secured bond, according to the release.
Clark said the Watauga County Sheriff's deputies were able to get to the trailer fairly quickly and found fire coming out from underneath.
"They were actually able to kind of take away some of the underpinning (and) take away some insulation and effectively stopped the growth of the fire before we got there," Clark said. "When we got there, we just continued overhaul efforts and waited for the fire marshal to do their investigation."
There was minor damage to the structure. The fire was found to be incendiary in nature, according to the release.
Clark said two of the three deputies who responded were actually volunteer firefighters with one of them a volunteer for Deep Gap.
"They did a very good job in stopping the fire before we got there," Clark said. "That was extremely helpful."
Stewart Simmons Volunteer Fire Department, Watauga County Fire Marshall's Office, Boone Fire Department, Todd Fire Department, Watauga Medics and Champion Fire Department from Wilkes County all responded to the scene.
