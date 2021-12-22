BANNER ELK — A man has been arrested and charged after Watauga County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call regarding a stabbing on Dec. 20 on Leslie Lane in Banner Elk.
The Watauga County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Michael J. Alexander, 45, of Leslie Lane in Banner Elk, with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Alexander was issued a $250,000 bond. The North Carolina Judicial Branch lists Alexander as having a Jan. 10 court date.
According to the WCSO shift report, deputies and medics responded to Leslie Lane in Banner Elk on Monday, Dec. 20, after a caller stated her son had allegedly stabbed her and walked out of the home still in possession of the weapon.
The shift report states that a deputy located Alexander and detained him.
Medics were then called to the scene where the female was transported to Watauga Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Alexander was also transported to WMC and was treated for an injury to his hand.
The shift report states Alexander was later transported to magistrate’s office and served with a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
