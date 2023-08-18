NCDOT logo.jpg

VILAS – A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close one lane of the NC 105 bridge over the Watauga River on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The southbound lane of the 68-year-old bridge will close from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 as Gannett Fleming performs a routine bridge inspection. Flaggers will manage traffic flow during the closure.

  

