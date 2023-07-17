LINVILLE — An early Saturday morning collision on Hwy 105 between Linville and Tynecastle that claimed the life of a Pineola woman who used to work at the Boone Post Office and injured two others is under investigation.
According to Trooper Dellinger with North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a white 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck occupied by two Hispanic males was traveling south on Hwy 105 and collided head-on with a 2023 Kia passenger car driven by Elizabeth S. Van Kerkhove, who was traveling north on Hwy 105. NCSHP was dispatched at 3:33 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, to respond to the incident, according to Trooper Dellinger.
