State Highway Patrol logo

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is looking to fill a trooper shortage of approximately 200 personnel.

 File photo

BOONE — One person is dead after a crash on Saturday, Sept. 17 near Landfill Road. 

At approximately 1:35 p.m. Saturday, the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Watauga County on U.S. 421 at Landfill Road. A 2012 Ford pickup truck was traveling west on U.S. 421, attempted to turn left onto Landfill Road, failed to yield the right of way, and collided with an eastbound 2001 Yamaha motorcycle.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.