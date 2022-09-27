WATAUGA — Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in a death.
According to WCSO Capt. Carolynn Johnson, the incident occurred on Sept. 24 at approximately 3:45 p.m. at 462 Arnett Hollow Road in Vilas.
Capt. Johnson said the victim, William A. Hodges, 48, of Watauga, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to the shift report, the call came in that a person at the residence had assaulted another person leading to a shooting. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the alleged shooter outside and detained him without incident, according to the shift report.
Deputies then rendered medical aid to the victim while other deputies performed a safety sweep of the residence, the shift report stated. EMS personnel were cleared to enter the scene and after performing their assessment, lifesaving measures were stopped, according to the report.
Once the investigation is complete, Capt. Johnson said the findings will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office who will then decide on charges.
