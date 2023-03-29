WATAUGA — OASIS, Inc. is recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month with educational and community building events.
Across the nation and in the High Country sexual violence is a relevant and pressing issue, according to OASIS.
OASIS —a non-profit serving survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault — holds space during April by promoting educational opportunities, outreach in the local communities and encouraging support for survivors. Several of the events are centered around healing, resilienc, and expression in its purest form.
First, OASIS will begin this month of awareness with an event titled “Pain into Power,” for an empowering yoga practice and expressive arts activity at the Greenway on April 1 from 12 to 2 p.m. Registration for event is required and can be found at bit.ly/3Z4mz8d.
Additionally, OASIS will host a gallery for the First Friday Art Show on April 7 at 3rd Place in Downtown Boone. The art show is centered around the effects that violence has had on the artists or people they know or their hope for a world free of violence. Live music will be performed by Becca Lipschultz at the event from 7 to 8 p.m.
Several more events are planned for the rest of the month, and the community is encouraged to follow OASIS on social media at @OASISHighCountry or reach out to Kellie Bass for more information at kbass@oasisinc.org, or call the OASIS, Inc. offices at (828) 264-1532.
