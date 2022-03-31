BOONE – OASIS, Inc. will display works by local artists at 3rd Place Boone on April 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. to bring attention to Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April.
The artist featured at 3rd Place Boone, located at 132 Appalachian St., will display pieces that relate to the themes of healing after experiencing violence and their vision for a violence-free future for our community.
This display is a part of town of Boone’s “First Friday Art Crawl.” Snacks will be available at the event and there will be an opportunity for guests to create art.
Local artist and photographer Jessica Pressley will have two pieces displayed at the event. Both paintings are portraits. The first piece is done in hues of red with dripping paint, which she shared represent the healing process and “opening old wounds.” The second piece is painted with blues, depicting a mask over the eyes and a blurred-out mouth which she shares represents the process of living through a traumatic experience.
“I created them last year right after I lost my mom. They reflect how I was feeling at the time,” said Pressley. “All this stuff had resurfaced for me, and this was the one way for me to express how I felt.”
Artist Mary Singletary will have a poem and a series of pieces inspired by tarot cards displayed at the event. Singletary shares that the artwork tells her story as her perspective of herself has changed over time. She said making it was a way to promote healing.
“My experience that I had is the reason why I started doing art, it was a way to help me heal and work through like the emotions that I was feeling,” said Singletary. “I could kind of create this dreamlike world that I kind of would immerse myself in to help deal with the emotions that would come up.”
Appalachian State University art student Hailey Jordan shows her grieving process through items that previously belonged to her passed loved ones. She said that she views this work as portraiture.
Jordan will have a still-life painting of her mother’s items and shared completing this piece has helped her get to know her better after her passing.
“The piece I’m putting in the show is my mom’s still-life because she was a victim of an abusive relationship,” said Jordan. “Her death is tragic but I’m trying to come to terms with it and find acceptance in it and find out who she is. I’m finding peace in it and not finding anger anymore.”
Pressley said that participating in art experiences like this are opportunities for vulnerability and healing.
“It’s important for the artists of the community to participate in something like this to show other people that these events don’t change the fact that you’re an artist,” said Pressly. “It’s really a great way to express yourself, no matter if it’s through painting or poetry or whatever your medium might be, it’s a great way to process and get through things.”
Jordan said that it can be both heartwarming and difficult to publicly display artwork with personal themes but she thinks it helps build a sense of community.
“If people have connections to it in some way it can be really sad to see if the connections are to abusive relationships and death. But it’s also in a weird way comforting to see how universal that experience actually is,” said Jordan. “It’s comforting to see how much everyone has experienced and still they’re strong. They continue to grow, they continue to evolve.”
This event will feature art that explores themes that Singletary believes is difficult to discuss but important to acknowledge.
“It’s very important to get the word and message spread because it is a safe comfort zone. I think for people who are struggling silently to be able to feel connected and not so isolated is so important,” said Singletary. “It helps bring awareness to other people that these are real people with emotions and thoughts and lives and this is something that they have to go through every day.”
Pressley said that she was inspired to participate in this event due to the assistance OASIS offered her family in her youth.
“A long time ago, back when I was in high school, (OASIS) helped out me and my mom,” said Pressley. “I wanted to find a way to kind of give back and speak about some of the things I’ve been through to hopefully give others some comfort in knowing that they’re not alone.”
OASIS, Inc. serves the Watauga and Avery County communities through a variety of means to support survivors of intimate partner violence and educate people on realities of abuse. OASIS offers support groups, shelter, crisis hotlines, medical advocacy, judicial advocacy and community resources. Public events are intended to create a sense of community while bringing awareness to topics of intimate partner violence and offering educational materials.
For more information on OASIS, Inc., visit www.oasisinc.org.
