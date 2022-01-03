BOONE — OASIS, Inc. is recognizing January as both Stalking Awareness Month and Human Trafficking Prevention Month with education throughout the month.
Stalking is often a component of intimate partner violence and is a predictor of lethality in abusive relationships. While many media sources, like movies, TV shows and even songs, portray stalking as romantic or light-hearted, but stalking is actually a terrifying act of dominance over one’s victim, OASIS stated in a release.
According to the Stalking Prevention, Awareness, and Resource Center, intimate partner stalking makes up the majority of stalking cases. OASIS provides free and confidential services to victims and survivors of intimate partner violence, including stalking, in Watauga and Avery counties.
In addition to providing information about stalking, OASIS will provide education on Human Trafficking during January. OASIS serves survivors of sex trafficking in the High Country.
Like stalking, the media often portrays human trafficking in ways that are different from reality. Portrayals may offer a story of kidnapping. While that does happen, most victims of human trafficking know their offender and are coerced in to the trafficking situation rather than kidnapped, according to OASIS. Like stalking, human trafficking can co-occur with intimate partner violence, with traffickers using similar coercive tactics as abusive partners.
In 2019, North Carolina ranked 11th in the nation for human trafficking cases, according to OASIS.
"We know that human trafficking is often underreported and misunderstood, so it is likely that there are more cases than reflected in these statistics," OASIS stated. "Both human trafficking and stalking are happening neighbors in the High Country, and OASIS supports survivors and seeks to end violence in our community.
If a community group or organization would like more information, contact OASIS at scrouch@oasisinc.org or call (828) 264-1532. OASIS will post information on these topics during January on social media at @OASISHighCountry.
Learn more about stalking awareness and prevention at www.stalkingawareness.org.
Learn more about human trafficking awareness and prevention at nccasa.org/our-work/human-trafficking.
