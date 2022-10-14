BOONE — OASIS, Inc. will host a candlelight vigil and community speakers on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jones House in downtown Boone to honor victims and survivors of intimate partner violence.
This is part of their effort to raise awareness as October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Last year, OASIS served more than 400 survivors in the communities it serves. OASIS stated in a press release that everyone knows someone who has been impacted by intimate partner violence.
Sara Crouch, Director of Community Programs for OASIS, said this event will be a chance for the community to come together with offerings of grief, support and hope for victims and survivors. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. on the Jones House lawn. There will be speakers to share their stories, an opportunity to light a candle for victims and survivors, and a clothesline up for community members to hang messages from the heart for victims and survivors.
For information about this event, contact Sara at scrouch@oasisinc.org or call her at (828) 264-1532.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.