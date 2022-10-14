Domestic violence awareness Month - 1
Photo submitted

BOONE — OASIS, Inc. will host a candlelight vigil and community speakers on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jones House in downtown Boone to honor victims and survivors of intimate partner violence.

This is part of their effort to raise awareness as October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Last year, OASIS served more than 400 survivors in the  communities it serves. OASIS stated in a press release that everyone knows someone who has been impacted by intimate partner violence.

