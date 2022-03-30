HIGH COUNTRY — Continuing the trend of windy weather in the High Country, the National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for Ashe and Watauga counties from 8 p.m. on March 30 to 6 a.m. the following morning.
South winds 15 to 25 mph will blow through the region with 50 to 55 mph gusts expected, according to NWS.
The regional NWS site at Blacksburg, VA released a summary of peak wind speeds observed between March 27 and 28.
Jefferson took the prize for the strongest gust of wind in the 24 hour time period clocking in at 56 mph. Also in Ashe, the Mt. Jefferson tower recorded a 49 mph gust of wind.
In Watauga, Boone and Blowing Rock received the strongest gusts of the region documenting winds up to 55 mph. Despite higher elevations, some places more toward Avery County, such as Banner Elk, received gusts up to 44 mph.
While these winds are nothing the High Country hasn’t seen before, NWS still cautioned residents that unsecured objects can be blown around, tree limbs could be downed and power outages may occur during these types of winds.
To see weather advisories and check the forecast, visit weather.gov/rnk.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.