WATAUGA — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, has issued a freeze watch from late Saturday night through Sunday morning in Watauga County.
According to the NWS, frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Temperates as low as 30 degrees is possible.
Near freezing temperatures are expected again late Sunday night and Monday morning. Two back-to-back nights with frost and/or freezing temperatures may end the growing season for parts of the area, according to NWS.
According to the NWS, precautionary and preparedness actions for community members include taking steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
