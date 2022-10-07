Freeze watch map

Freeze watch map for Saturday night through Sunday morning. 

 Graphic courtesy NWS

WATAUGA — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, has issued a freeze watch from late Saturday night through Sunday morning in Watauga County. 

According to the NWS, frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Temperates as low as 30 degrees is possible. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.