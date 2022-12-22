The following students completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. From left to right, front row: Milla Johnson, instructor, Christine Toth of Todd, Tiffany Cox of West Jefferson, Jayanna Guerro of Boone, and Wendy Gragg of Granite Falls; back row: Silas Barry of Boone, Brittney Sollenberger of Mouth of Wilson, Va., and Marcus Bell of Jefferson.
The following students completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. From left to right, front row: Carrie Ann Calhoun of Lenoir, Tenille Marlow of Hickory, Khaley Holman of Lenoir, Deandria Thomas of Taylorsville, and Raenisha Robinson of Hickory; back row: Bridget McKee of Sawmills, Caroline Taylor of Granite Falls, Macy White of Hickory, and instructors Beverly Caroway and Christie Allen.
The following students completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. From left to right, Giselle Guevara Lemus of Hickory, Scarleth Acosta-Fletes of Lenoir, Amy Icenhour of Lenoir, Mallory Carswell of Lenoir and Instructor Sandra Jaynes.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.