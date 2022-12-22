Nurse Aide - Johnson.jpg

The following students completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. From left to right, front row: Milla Johnson, instructor, Christine Toth of Todd, Tiffany Cox of West Jefferson, Jayanna Guerro of Boone, and Wendy Gragg of Granite Falls; back row: Silas Barry of Boone, Brittney Sollenberger of Mouth of Wilson, Va., and Marcus Bell of Jefferson. 

WATAUGA — Multiple students from across the High Country completed their nurse aide training at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. 

Students hailed from Watauga, Ashe, Caldwell, Alexander, Burke and Catawba counties. 

The following students completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. From left to right, Giselle Guevara Lemus of Hickory, Scarleth Acosta-Fletes of Lenoir, Amy Icenhour of Lenoir, Mallory Carswell of Lenoir and Instructor Sandra Jaynes. 
The following students completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. From left to right, front row: Carrie Ann Calhoun of Lenoir, Tenille Marlow of Hickory, Khaley Holman of Lenoir, Deandria Thomas of Taylorsville, and Raenisha Robinson of Hickory; back row: Bridget McKee of Sawmills, Caroline Taylor of Granite Falls, Macy White of Hickory, and instructors Beverly Caroway and Christie Allen.

