NRLP Fix Pole

Crews work on the utility pole repair. 

 Photo courtesy NRLP

BOONE — New River Light and Power crews removed a pole and simultaneously replaced it after a traffic accident Tuesday. 

After a vehicle struck a utility pole along U.S. 421 near Modern Toyota on April 18, NRLP crews spent three hours fixing it. 

NRLP Fix Pole 2

NRLP personnel in the trucks to fix the pole. 
NRLP Fix Pole

Crews had to hold up the broken pole with heavy equipment on one line truck so NRLP linemen could disconnect the lines and then install the new one while on another truck. 

