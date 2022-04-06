HIGH COUNTRY — Arachnophobes on the East Coast have been steeling themselves against the news of the Jorō spider — a large, bright yellow invasive species of spider — reportedly spreading throughout the region. While the spiders will make the High Country their home sooner or later, Thomas Jones, spider researcher at Eastern Tennessee State University, said the reality of the spider’s arrival isn’t as dramatic as some reports have made it seem.
Jones said blockbuster-movie-worthy depictions of giant, venomous spiders parachuting in from the sky aren’t getting to the more nuanced explanations of what these spiders are and what they are doing in making themselves North Carolinians’ new neighbors.
“It’s kind of a mystery how they got here,” Jones said, but with spider’s low resting metabolic rate, they can stow away in places like cargo ships without food for extended periods of time.
First located in Georgia, the spiders have made their way up the East Coast.
“This would be the largest orb weaver that would ever find its way into this area,” Jones said.
The female Jorō spider, which is a bit larger than its male counterpart, grows to about three inches long, legs included — about the size of an adult’s palm.
Despite its size, Jones said that the Jorō spider isn’t big enough to bite a human and do much harm, so while it has some venom, as many spiders do to attack prey, it’s not venom that can hurt humans.
As for the Jorō’s ability to parachute down onto innocent, unsuspecting arachnophobes, Jones said this isn’t a very accurate description nor is it a new or spectacular skill for a spider — and the adult spiders aren’t the ones who exhibit this behavior.
“Remember the end of ‘Charlotte’s Web?’ It’s the babies ballooning off, so that’s what they’re talking about when they’re saying ‘parachuting’,” Jones said. “It’s not that these giant spiders are going to come parachuting down on you, it’s a typical behavior of lots of spiders that the babies will disperse by pulling silk out and letting the wind take them.”
To people, Jones said, the Jorō is just going to be another spider out in the woods.
Spiders don’t often outcompete each other, and the Jorō spider is no different. According to Jones, there’s no indication that the Jorō spider would be able to remove all the insects and starve another type of spider or move into other spiders’ territories. The spider’s entry into ecosystems in the southern U.S. where they have already established are confirming this idea, Jones said.
Originally native to Japan, Jones said studies so far have shown that the Jorō spider can withstand fairly cold temperatures, although he said they probably can’t handle a hard freeze.
Jones will admit even he can get “the heebie-jeebies” from spiders sometimes, if a specimen he’s studying happens to climb on him in the dark. Jones added, however, that he is a little excited to see the large yellow spiders and their webs.
“They’re beautiful webs, and if you look at them in the right light you can see the silk itself is gold-colored,” Jones said.
He explained how a group of weavers from Madagascar even used the silk of a spider of the same genus as the Jorō spider to create a golden tapestry. It may look delicate, but the silk is actually strong and durable, according to Jones.
The webs are large and intricate, Jones said. The type of spider — orb weaver — gets its name from the circular-patterned webs they create that can be up to a 1.5 to 2 feet in diameter. While the spider’s silk is thin and lightweight, Jones said it is incredibly stout.
Currently, Jones noted researchers around the world are looking into synthetically producing spider’s silk for everything from body armor to sutures to biodegradable fishing line.
“It’s fairly natural to be afraid of these things because they can be dangerous things,” Jones said. “But these are not!”
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
