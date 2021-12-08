RALEIGH — The North Carolina Supreme Court has suspended filing for all offices and moved the March 8 primary has been moved to May 17, according to Watauga County Director of Elections Matt Snyder.
According to the court order, candidates whose filing has already been accepted by the board “will be deemed to have filed for the same office” in the May primary, subject to their ability to withdraw in the new filing period (once that period is established), and subject to any court rulings that would impact that candidate’s eligibility.
The full order can be found at drive.google.com/file/d/1wf8zKXz_DbZ7vyOVGtkXTJTkre72o0F-/view?usp=sharing.
Three days into the filing period, 14 community members filed to run for local office.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available from the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.