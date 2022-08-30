WATAUGA — North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Paul Newby visited Watauga County during his 100-county courthouse tour.
Newby stopped by the courthouse and spoke with staff on Aug. 25.
WATAUGA — North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Paul Newby visited Watauga County during his 100-county courthouse tour.
Newby stopped by the courthouse and spoke with staff on Aug. 25.
“It was a great experience to have Justice Newby visit Watauga County,” said Charles Haynes, Watauga County clerk of Superior Court. “The Chief Justice’s message to courthouse personnel, including the assistant and deputy clerks, reminded everyone how vital their roles are to our community and the operation of the judicial branch.”
Watauga County was the 85th stop on his 100-county tour. He will be the first chief justice to visit all 100 of North Carolina’s courthouses once his tour is complete, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Dear reader,
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.