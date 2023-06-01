Small landfill fire

Crews ran hoses into the building to control the fire. 

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — No structural damage was reported after a small fire at a Watauga County Landfill building Thursday afternoon. 

According to Watauga County Emergency Services EM Planner/Administrative Assistant Emma Ward Boone Fire along with Watauga Rescue Squad, Watauga Medics and Watauga County Emergency Services responded to a report of a structure fire at 412 Landfill Rd on June 1 at 2:20 p.m.

