BOONE — Community members seeking local office lined up early at the Watauga County Board of Elections on July 2 as filing for the Nov. 2 municipality elections started.
Overall, nine people filed to run for local office in Beech Mountain, Blowing Rock and Boone on July 2 — the first day of the filing periord. Some showed up nearly an hour before filing officially opened. Community members can file for election between July 2 to July 16 at noon.
“We’re really excited,” said Watauga County Director of Elections Matt Snyder. “It’s the Fourth of July weekend and it’s kind of an all American time here in Watauga County.”
In Boone, Tim Futrelle (Democrat) filed to run for Boone mayor.
“I know that Boone is doing a lot of great things,” Futrelle said. “We’re doing a lot of things well and we’re moving in the right direction. I want to help continue moving us in that direction working on housing issues, making sure that we are keeping water as a stable resource. My experience on the county commissioners will hopefully be valuable in fostering that town/county relationship.”
Futrelle served on the Watauga County Commissioners from 2008 to 2012. Also in Boone, four community members — Jon Dalton George (Democrat), Virginia Roseman (Democrat), Joan Brook (Democrat) and Edie Tugman (Democrat) — filed for town council seats.
“I’ve been involved in the community a lot working as an activist, working with the town council on issues like housing affordability,” George said. “As it got closer to filing and looking at running, I figured I’ve already been doing a lot of the work, why not throw my hat in there and see how I would do in an election.”
Brook said she decided to run for town council because she loves Boone and that she wants to give back and serve the community. Tugman said she wanted to run for town council because she has lived in Boone on and off since 1963 and cares for the community and wants it to be everything that it could be.
Brook and Tugman are running for one of the unexpired Boone Town Council seats.
In Beech Mountain, J. Weidner Abernethy (Republican) and Erin Gonyea (Republican) filed to run for Beech Mountain Town Council.
“This is my second term and the town has made a lot of progress and a lot of big moves here in the past four years,” Abernethy said. “We’ve got an incredible town manager that’s led the charge in making some well needed changes and we have a good council that’s pulled together and worked well together. I just want to keep the progress moving forward.”
In Blowing Rock, incumbent Charlie Sellers (Republican) filed to run for mayor and Pete Gherini (Republican) filed to run for town council.
"Over the past four years, we have jumpstarted a lot of initiatives as a town council and I want to see those projects through to completion, if possible," Sellers said.
If reelected, it would be Sellers' third term.
"The Blowing Rock TDA hired a consultant recently to assess Blowing Rock in terms of a concept called 'sustainable tourism.' As you know, Blowing Rock's primary economic driver is tourism and the hospitality industry," Sellers said. "There are some fascinating ideas being brought to the table with the sustainable tourism effort and I would like to help shepherd at least some of them through. We need to work collaboratively with various constituent interests to facilitate better access to our award-winning downtown. Certainly we need economic development, but we also want to preserve the quaintness that makes Blowing Rock special in which to live and work and visit."
Sellers also hinted at a long-festering issue that has perturbed Blowing Rock residents for several years: inadequate ambulance service for the second largest population center in Watauga County.
"In addition, I would like us to strengthen our partnerships with Watauga County and the Blowing Rock Fire District," Sellers said. "We need to expand EMS transport in our area."
Gherini, who is running for one of the three open seats on the Blowing Rock Board of Commissioners, was the first candidate for public office in Watauga County to file his candidacy on July 2. Currently the chairman of the Blowing Rock Planning Board where he has served for several years.
"I think it is time that I take my service to the community to the next level," Gherini said. "There are a lot of important issues coming up and I think my background in economic development and balancing a variety of constituent interests can help strengthen the board's decision-making."
Candidates have until July 13 to withdraw their notice of candidacy. Looking ahead on the election calendar, the first day to mail in absentee ballots will be Oct. 3. Voter registration closes on Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. One stop early voting begins on Oct. 14 and ends on Oct. 30.
“We want everyone to get out and vote this year,” Snyder said. “We’re looking like we’ll have a lot of candidates so we’re really excited about that. We’re very grateful to those people who decided to run for office and serve their communities. We’re pretty blessed here and I can’t say enough about how nice it is to have people really interested in helping out their communities.”
Snyder also encourages community members to check their voter registration status which can be done at www.ncsbe.gov/registering/checking-your-registration.
More information on the November 2021 election can be found at www.ncsbe.gov/registering/checking-your-registration.
David Rogers contributed reporting to this story.
