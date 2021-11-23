BOONE – Nexsen Ringers Community Handbell Choir is inviting the High Country to the Inaugural Holiday Bells Concert.
Community members can ring in the Season with carols and holiday pop music on Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. in the Boone United Methodist Church Sanctuary. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome, masks are required.
Boone United Methodist Church, located near Downtown Boone, is a church with ministries for people of all ages, from birth to 110 years old. Boone UMC, which first opened its doors more than 150 years ago, belongs to the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. Boone UMC’s mission of, “Loving our community and inviting all to discover life in Christ,” centers its ministry around opportunities for worship, connection and service.
